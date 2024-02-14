comScore

Nachiket Deshpande and Sudhir Chaturvedi top contenders for LTIMindtree's CEO role: Reports

Nachiket Deshpande, chief operating officer, and Sudhir Chaturvedi, president, are being considered to succeed Debashis Chatterjee, chief executive officer, whose term will end late 2025.

By  Storyboard18Feb 14, 2024 10:23 AM
On February 13, information technology compan, LTIMindtree said it is unlikely to extend the term (which will end next year) of Debashis Chatterjee, the company’s chief executive officer. To fill in the position, LTIMindtree has identified two internal candidates for the top job.

Nachiket Deshpande, chief operating officer, and Sudhir Chaturvedi, president, are touted as the top contenders for the CEO position. This is because the board prefers to have an insider who could handle the responsibilities of the position, stated the report.

These changes come amidst a weak client demand in the face of inflationary pressures and global macroeconomic uncertainty that has rocked the Indian IT industry.

After Larsen & Toubro’s L&T Infotech and MindTree merged in November 2022, Chatterjee took up the responsibilities in the very same month. His term is due to end in late 2025.


First Published on Feb 14, 2024 10:23 AM

