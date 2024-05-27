            

      Azazul Haque joins Creativeland Asia as group chief creative officer

      Previously, Azazul Haque was the chief content officer at Media.Monks.

      By  Storyboard18May 27, 2024 10:23 AM
      Azazul Haque began his career with the Lintas Group in 2001 and has since worked with agencies such as Bates, Publicis, Lowe, Mudra, McCann, and Contract and as a Chief Creative Officer with Ogilvy, Mullen India and most recently with Media Monks.

      Creativeland Asia (CLA), an independent creative services company appoints Azazul Haque as its new group chief creative officer.

      Haque began his career with the Lintas Group in 2001 and has since worked with agencies such as Bates, Publicis, Lowe, Mudra, McCann, and Contract and as a Chief Creative Officer with Ogilvy, Mullen India and most recently with Media Monks. His most His portfolio includes successful campaigns for brands like Titan, ITC Foods, Amazon, Tata Tea, Nescafe, Coke, Nestle Maggi, Domino’s Pizza, Dabur, Maruti Suzuki, Havells, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Star Plus, Milton, MP Tourism, and Rajasthan Tourism. Notably, his work has received accolades at prestigious industry awards including Cannes Lions, D&AD, Spikes, Clio, LIA, Kyoorius, and Effies.

      Sajan Raj Kurup, founder and chairman Creativeland Worldwide Limited said, "We are thrilled to welcome Azaz to our team. Over the last few years, at Creativeland Asia, we have been working on our next chapter that’s focused on building a robust global creative infrastructure for the future of brands and entertainment."

      He further added, "Azaz has an impressive track record in brand building with an exceptional blend of strategic insight and creative vision. His careers spans a formidable body of notable work that includes recent projects for mainstream brands in categories such as tea, e-commerce, and fast-food chains, integrating tech, data, cultural insights, and distinctive storytelling. His approach aligns perfectly with our ethos and culture. We eagerly look forward to this exciting and ambitious new chapter together.”

      Haque says, "Creativeland Asia sits at a unique intersection of content, technology, media, and brands and is breaking boundaries, which is incredibly exciting. CLA is rapidly evolving from an agency into a global powerhouse. I am thrilled to join and contribute to this transformative journey. It is one of the few Indian creative brands that has not only endured but also aspires to achieve global ambitions."

      He further stated, "What we see is just the tip of the iceberg. I am amazed by the depth and scope of the quiet work CLA is doing to build an Indian network with global capabilities. Being part of this journey—transforming an Indian agency into a worldwide network—is truly enriching, and no other agency offers such an experience."


      First Published on May 27, 2024 10:23 AM

