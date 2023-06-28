comScore

Bombay Shaving Company brings Gauri Malhotra on board as CMO

In her new role, Gauri Malhotra will build a strong brand and sustainably grow both Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt Ltd's personal care brands - Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae, on the backbone of consumer centric innovation and meaningful experiences.

Gauri Malhotra is seasoned business leader and marketing professional with over 15 years of experience in building brands, setting up digital businesses and building teams and capabilities for brands like Marico Ltd. and RPSG in the past.

Visage Lines Personal care Pvt Ltd., the holding company of brands Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae, has recently appointed Gauri Malhotra as the chief marketing officer (CMO). Malhotra has now taken the mandate to build a strong brand and sustainably grow both Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt Ltd's personal care brands - Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae, on the backbone of consumer centric innovation and meaningful experiences.

Prior to this, Malhotra was the business head at the RPSG Group, Dr Vaidya's - New Age Ayurveda, where she was responsible for building and scaling business processes and the team in its zero to one journey.

She has also spent over 13 years at Marico in sales and marketing, managing large scale brands like Parachute, launching new innovations like Parachute Advansed Body Lotion and building acquired brands like Livon.

"I believe that Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae are incredible consumer opportunities to build a distinctive brand, future facing innovations and sustainable solutions for the new young India. I'm delighted to join Shantanu, Deepak and the incredible team on their mission to build an Indian MNC, " said Malhotra.

"We're lucky to have someone of Gauri's caliber join us. Gauri is an exceptional marketing leader with a fantastic track record of taking products and brands from concept to substantial market share, without losing intimacy with the consumer. I have no doubt she will make us sharper, stronger, and help us change the game. I wish her a happy and rewarding journey with us." said, Shantanu Deshpande, founder and chief executive officer, Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae.


