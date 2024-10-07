Dentsu BX appoints Vishal Nicholas as EVP and Head of Strategy & Solutions

Dentsu India has announced the return of Vishal Nicholas as EVP & Head of Strategy & Solutions for Dentsu BX, after a stint at fintech start-up Jupiter.

Reporting to Narayan Devanathan, President & Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia, Nicholas will further add impetus to the network’s industry-first business transformation practice. He will collaborate closely with the dentsu leadership team to accelerate Dentsu BX's transformative solutions across India.

In his previous tenure at dentsu, Nicholas served as EVP & Head of Strategy (South & West), Dentsu Creative, where he spent more than seven years. Prior to that, he worked with agencies such as Lowe Lintas and McCann, steering major brands like Ikea, Myntra, TVS Motors, Toyota, Tata Tea, ITC Aashirvaad, and Britannia. Throughout his career, Nicholas has garnered multiple EFFIE awards across India and the APAC region, solidifying his reputation as an industry leader and a champion of effective, results-driven marketing strategies.

Commenting on Vishal’s appointment, Devanathan said, “Vishal is one of those rare combinations of brilliantly nice guy, reckless optimist and positive skeptic. He starts by presuming that a new way is possible and then goes about creating it by asking why and why not about the old ways. In short, he’s a wonderful partner to have by your side to create the Next Practices that will define and win the future for clients – exactly our stated agenda at Dentsu BX. We are naturally thrilled to welcome Vishal back to the dentsu family.”