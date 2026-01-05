From Musk to Mandela: The Compounding Power of Reading

There's no such thing as ‘Reading Enough’ says Elon Musk

Will 2026 be the year you commit to becoming a happy reader? YEs, happy- because reading is ONLY hard till its easy. It is the one common cornerstone habit among world's greatest achievers in business, politics, and sports, who credit it with sharpening their minds, fueling innovation, and building resilience.

From Warren Buffett's daily marathons at reading financial reports to political giants like Barack Obama drawing wisdom from literature, world leaders view reading not as leisure but as ‘essential ammunition’ They openly talk about reading's power to compound knowledge, challenge assumptions, and inspire bold action.

Business Titans on Reading

Azim Premji, Wipro founder and philanthropist, devours history and philosophy books. “Reading broadens empathy and strategy,” he says, crediting works like ‘Guns, Germs, and Steel’ by Jared Diamond for global business foresight. Lenskart's Peyush Bansal, also a self confessed reader has often recommended 'Invent and Wander' by Jeff BEzos, which explores his philosophies on innovation, customer obsession, and long-term thinking.

Ratan Tata, former Tata Sons chairman who built a $100 billion conglomerate, read voraciously; his choices were biographies and management texts. He advised, “Books give you perspectives beyond your experience; they shaped my decisions in crises,” citing ‘The Intelligent Investor’ by Benjamin Graham as a key read. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, read up to 10 hours daily as a child, crediting this for his engineering breakthroughs. "Nobody ever read enough," Musk says, explaining how books like Robert Heinlein's sci-fi novels ignited his rocket ambitions. Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's founder, pledged a book every two weeks in 2015, noting, "Books allow you to fully explore a topic and immerse yourself in a deeper way than most media."

The Reading Wisdom of Political Leaders

India’s PM Narendra Modi has often confessed his love for biographies, citing those of Gandhi, Patel and Vivekananda. “Books are my teachers; they ignite self-reliance,” he shared in ‘Exam Warriors’, his own work urging kids to read for resilience, guiding policies like Make in India.

Nelson Mandela, South Africa's first post-apartheid President, read extensively in prison, drawing strength from ‘The Autobiography of Malcolm X’. He credited books for sustaining his 27-year fight against oppression. APJ Abdul Kalam, “Missile Man” and President, authored Wings of Fire and shared passionately, “One book can change destiny.” He was an avid reader of science and spirituality daily, inspiring millions via his book 'Ignited Minds.'

The ‘Reading Edge’ among Sports Icons

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has spoken of his fondness for biographies like 'Long Walk to Freedom' by Nelson Mandela. “Books build focus under pressure,” he reflects, crediting Mandela’s resilience for his 24-year career, detailed in ‘Playing It My Way’. Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, reads self-help and biographies voraciously. Talking about reviving her career post maternity, she noted, "Books remind me of my power," using them to maintain focus amid injuries and scrutiny. Williams loved ‘Becoming’ by Michelle Obama.

Cristiano Ronaldo, soccer's all-time leading scorer, talks about how he builds his game by watching documentaries and reading books on fitness. "I read to improve every day," he says, crediting this habit for his longevity at age 41, outlasting peers through disciplined learning. Virat Kohli, modern cricketing inspiration, immerses himself in fitness and mindset books like The Power of Habit. “Reading sharpens discipline daily,” he states.

Why Reading Transforms Achievers

The simple message that unites these icons is the undeniable, compounding effect of reading. From Modi's self-reliance to Virat’s discipline axiom, readers are all around us. Reading fosters critical thinking, builds endurance and adaptability and is vital to be calm in volatile arenas. In business, it deciphers markets; in politics it personifies and explains power, while in sports, it masters psychology.

The 'reading practice' that delivers results would be consistency (30 minutes pages daily), diversity (read a range of books from biographies to sci-fi), and application; because reading isn't passive! It is an activity to be digested for action.

As the great Warren Buffett notes, 'very few actually commit'. So if youre planning to commit to this masterful habit in 2026, is really easy for you to secure advantages. Reading isn't optional; it's the great equalizer propelling ordinary talents to extraordinary legacies. Prioritize it, and sharpen your knowing into wisdom.

Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta is a columnist and bestselling biographer. She is credited with the internationally acclaimed Red Dot Experiment, a decadal six-nation study on how ‘culture impacts communication.’ Asia's first reading coach, you can find her on Instagram @OfficialReetaGupta.

