            

Gucci's India GM & MD Nader Wassel steps down

This announcement comes at a time when its French parent company Kering, amidst declining sales, is implementing restructuring measures.

By  Storyboard18Feb 14, 2025 8:49 AM
Nader Wassel began his career at Eye Management as agent and producer, and then joined Hagmeyer as sales manager. He took up the position of national sales manager at Designa Accessories, and then joined TW Steel as MD.

Nader Wassel, who led Gucci as general manager India and managing director South Asia & Pacific, watches, jewellery and high end, has stepped down from his position, as per reports. This announcement comes at a time when its French parent company Kering, amidst declining sales, is implementing restructuring measures. It has further been reported that Wassel had moved out earlier this month.

His innings at Gucci began in 2014 as MD - watches and jewellery, where he looked after the operations of New Zealand and Australia. Then, he got promoted to managing director - watches and jewellery for the South Asia and Pacific region.


First Published on Feb 14, 2025 8:30 AM

