Head Up For Tails' Samriddh Dasgupta joins Arata as chief business officer

Samriddh Dasgupta, who led Heads Up For Tails as chief marketing officer, has been roped in by Arata as the chief business officer, Storyboard18 can confirm.

As Arata's bio reads on their website, they work with dermatologists and skincare experts 'to develop advanced solutions that address the needs of Indian hair'.

During his stint at Heads Up For Tails, Dasgupta helped the business make decisions and create interventions that impacted revenue growth, culture, community, and brand value. His skills ranged from online advertising, online marketing, creative strategy, marketing strategy, integrated marketing, leadership, advertising, team management, digital marketing, marketing communications, marketing management and brand management.

Dasgupta began his career as the director of strategic planning at abm communication, and went on to work across Times Internet, Xynteo, Aakash Digital, AKIVA, and Bombay Shaving Company.

At Bombay Shaving Company, Dasgupta helped build a design-first and a D2C men’s grooming brand. He was a part of the core team taking multiple first-principle decisions across technology, media planning, and following through with extremely high-impact marketing campaigns across trade and digital channels.