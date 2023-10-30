Samriddh Dasgupta steps down as CMO from Heads Up For Tails

Samriddh Dasgupta, who led Heads Up For Tails as chief marketing officer has moved on from the online pet store company.

Announcing his move via LinkedIn, he said “Sitting at the intersection of technology, retail, brand, consumer products and business growth, my role encompassed so much more than just marketing. A true physical retail business that expanded aggressively into digital commerce, community building, export and manufacturing is a rare opportunity for most people to experience in a career, let alone be thick in the middle of it.”

The post further read, “I will remain committed to animal welfare, as I was even before coming to HUFT. But I’m leaving because I need to do something even bigger. As I get older, there’s a stronger, more pronounced need to work on big problems that humans are facing in the world. I believe that this is the time for me to dedicate myself to challenges that help people live their best lives and help raise the quality of life for the many.”

Dasgupta started his career in the Indian Army and went on to work in The Princeton Review, Shooting Gallery Asia, abm communications, Times Internet, Xynteo, Aakash Digital, AKIVA and Bombay Shaving Company. His skills range from business strategy, marketing management, leadership, creative strategy and brand management.