HP elevates Prashant Jain as head of marketing - North West, Europe

HP elevates Prashant Jain as the head of marketing for the North Western region of Europe. Previously, he held the designation of senior director, marketing at HP, where he drove AI led transformation of the marketing function, built brand communities, digital engagement products and programs.
Jain began his career at ITC Limited and went on to work across Unilever and Flipkart.
As the category head at Flipkart, Jain created the growth strategy for the business. He led innovations in customer experience and built relationships with key partners including global and local brands. He scaled the category to USD 300 million, leading market share gain while improving profitability. Built and led a 22 member team.