            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • indianoil-gps-renewables-jv-igrpl-names-devendra-singh-sehgal-ceo-58781

IndianOil, GPS Renewables JV IGRPL names Devendra Singh Sehgal CEO

With nearly four decades of experience in large-scale infrastructure and petrochemical projects, Sehgal will lead key initiatives to scale biofuel projects and meet India’s growing demand for sustainable energy sources

By  Storyboard18Mar 10, 2025 1:55 PM
IndianOil, GPS Renewables JV IGRPL names Devendra Singh Sehgal CEO
Devendra Singh Sehgal appointed as CEO of IGRPL, a Joint Venture Between IndianOil Corporation Limited & GPS Renewables

IGRPL, a joint venture between IndianOil (IOCL) and GPS Renewables, has appointed Devendra Singh Sehgal as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With nearly four decades of experience in large-scale infrastructure and petrochemical projects, Sehgal will lead key initiatives to scale biofuel projects and meet India’s growing demand for sustainable energy sources.

With nearly four decades of experience in large-scale infrastructure and petrochemical projects, Sehgal will lead key initiatives to scale biofuel projects and meet India’s growing demand for sustainable energy sources.

Sehgal is a Civil Engineer from NIT Surat and has an MBA from Guwahati University. Sehgal served as Executive Director at IndianOil before becoming the CEO of IGRPL. He led Indian Oil Corporation’s mega refinery and petrochemical projects. He served as Director on the Board of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited, overseeing major fertilizer plants.

Commenting on his appointment, Sehgal said, “ The joint venture between GPS Renewables and IndianOil is a landmark step towards enhancing India’s bio-economy. This new venture holds immense potential to support India’s ambition of setting up 5,000 CBG plants. I am excited to join the team and lead their initiative to accelerate India’s transition towards clean energy.”

Mainak Chakraborty, CEO and Co-Founder of GPS Renewables, said, “Our foremost aim through this joint venture is to promote energy security nationwide and to achieve this, we have aggressively charted out a plan to build a nationwide network of CBG plants that will significantly reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and lower greenhouse gas emissions. Devendra Singh Sehgal will play a key role in leading this initiative and his expertise in the sector will help us realize our vision of driving large-scale adoption biofuels in India".


Tags
First Published on Mar 10, 2025 1:55 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Zomato to facilitate two-wheeler riding training for women in Mumbai

Zomato to facilitate two-wheeler riding training for women in Mumbai

Brand Makers

Takashi Nakajima to be Honda Motor's new President and CEO

Takashi Nakajima to be Honda Motor's new President and CEO

Brand Makers

'Make our best brand travel fast': Unilever's new CEO outlines vision for brand building and market innovation

'Make our best brand travel fast': Unilever's new CEO outlines vision for brand building and market innovation

Brand Makers

Lab-grown diamonds drive growth for IGI India, accounting for 60% of revenue: Report

Lab-grown diamonds drive growth for IGI India, accounting for 60% of revenue: Report

Brand Makers

India will be the engine of growth, says CEO Jagrut Kotecha as PepsiCo bets big on India

India will be the engine of growth, says CEO Jagrut Kotecha as PepsiCo bets big on India

Brand Makers

India is an anchor market for Unilever, says newly appointed chief executive Fernando Fernandez

India is an anchor market for Unilever, says newly appointed chief executive Fernando Fernandez

Brand Makers

Bookstrapping: Damsels, distress and literary prowess

Bookstrapping: Damsels, distress and literary prowess