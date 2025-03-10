IndianOil, GPS Renewables JV IGRPL names Devendra Singh Sehgal CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
IGRPL, a joint venture between IndianOil (IOCL) and GPS Renewables, has appointed Devendra Singh Sehgal as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With nearly four decades of experience in large-scale infrastructure and petrochemical projects, Sehgal will lead key initiatives to scale biofuel projects and meet India’s growing demand for sustainable energy sources.
With nearly four decades of experience in large-scale infrastructure and petrochemical projects, Sehgal will lead key initiatives to scale biofuel projects and meet India’s growing demand for sustainable energy sources.
Sehgal is a Civil Engineer from NIT Surat and has an MBA from Guwahati University. Sehgal served as Executive Director at IndianOil before becoming the CEO of IGRPL. He led Indian Oil Corporation’s mega refinery and petrochemical projects. He served as Director on the Board of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited, overseeing major fertilizer plants.
Commenting on his appointment, Sehgal said, “ The joint venture between GPS Renewables and IndianOil is a landmark step towards enhancing India’s bio-economy. This new venture holds immense potential to support India’s ambition of setting up 5,000 CBG plants. I am excited to join the team and lead their initiative to accelerate India’s transition towards clean energy.”
Mainak Chakraborty, CEO and Co-Founder of GPS Renewables, said, “Our foremost aim through this joint venture is to promote energy security nationwide and to achieve this, we have aggressively charted out a plan to build a nationwide network of CBG plants that will significantly reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and lower greenhouse gas emissions. Devendra Singh Sehgal will play a key role in leading this initiative and his expertise in the sector will help us realize our vision of driving large-scale adoption biofuels in India".