ITC reappoints Sanjiv Puri as chairman and managing director

Indian conglomerate company ITC has recommended the reappointment of Sanjiv Puri as the chairman and managing director for a period of five years, stated in an annual report.

The annual report read, “The board, on the recommendation of the committee, has also recommended for the approval of the members, the re-appointment of Puri as a Director, not liable to retire by rotation, and as the Managing Director & Chairman of the company for a period of five years with effect from 22nd July, 2024.”

Puri is a graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and has more than three decades of experience. He started his career at ITC as branch manager and moved ahead to hold various roles in different capacities within the organisation.

In 2015, Puri was a whole-time director on the ITC Board. He became the chief executive officer in 2017, was re-designated as the managing director in 2018 and in 2019 was appointed as chairman.