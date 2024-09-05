Japneet Singh Sethi joins DDL Game as CMO

Japneet Singh Sethi, who led Khelraja as country manager - Southeast Asian markets, has joined DDL Game as chief marketing officer.
Sethi began his career at South Asian Fund Raising Group, and went on to work across DigiStreet Media, Vermillion Communication, Span Communications, One Co.Work, Adda52.com, 4RABET and Growe.
As the marketing lead - India at Growe (Earlier Parimatch International) an online Sportsbook and Casino entertainment providers, his role was to oversee the marketing and communications strategy for the brand.
As per his LinkedIn profile, his journey began in advertising, where he contributed to the growth and success of more than 1000 brands. This has empowered him to drive results in the iGaming sector, leveraging industry insights to navigate market challenges and seize opportunities.