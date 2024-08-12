JV of Nestlé India & Dr. Reddy’s appoints Shantaprasad Nagarmath as CEO

Shantaprasad Nagarmath has been appointed as the CEO- India of the new joint venture between Nestlé India & Dr. Reddy’s.
He earlier was the Head- Consumer Business (OTC plus Nutrition) at Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories for the last one-and-a-half years. He joined the company in March 2023.
“Happy to share that I’m starting a new position for a JV between two power brands- Dr. Reddy’s and Nestle Health Science to enable consumers to lead a better quality of life with our evidence-based Nutrition range… Exciting times for our team ahead,” he said.
Before joining Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Nagarmath worked with Abbott for over five years and was the Commercial Director - OTC, Multi Specialty Pharma BU, Vaccines BU, Extra Urban taskforce BU. He joined the company as Head of Marketing- Women’s Health and Gastroenterology in June 2017 and was elevated to the role of Associate Business Director (BU Head)- Gastroenterology in January 2019.
Prior to that, he served in the role of GM Marketing at XSEED Education in 2015.
In his other stint at Abbott in 2015, he served as the Associate Director Marketing, Paediatric Nutrition and worked with the company for more than five years before joining XSEED.
Nagarmath started his career with Heinz India as Assistant Manager Foodservices in May 2004 and was elevated to the role of Assistant Brand Manager in June 2007.
He completed his B.com in accounting and taxation in 2001 and his MBA from Fr. Agnels Business School in 2004.