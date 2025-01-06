Karnataka HC to hear ecomm cases | BSE, NSE approves Balaji Telefilms merger | Abhishek Bachchan invests in ETPL

ADVERTISEMENT
Supreme Court directs Karnataka High Court to hear competition cases against Amazon, Flipkart
The decision aims to streamline proceedings and prevent conflicting orders from multiple High Courts.
BSE, NSE approves Balaji Telefilms merger scheme; NCLT approval awaits
Balaji Telefilms will approach the National Company Law Tribunal to approve its Scheme of Arrangement between Alt Digital Media Entertainment, Marinating Films, and Balaji Telefilms.
Abhishek Bachchan joins ICC-sanctioned European T20 Premier League as co-owner
The league, sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC), will run from July 15 to August 3, 2025, and aims to elevate the sport’s profile in Europe by featuring top players from Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands.
Nykaa’s Q3 FY25: Beauty vertical leads with 30% GMV growth, net revenue surpasses expectations
Nykaa has posted a robust performance for Q3 FY2025, with consolidated Net Revenue growth expected to exceed mid-twenties, outperforming its Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) growth for the same period.
Google tightens crypto ad policies to combat financial scams
New restrictions begin on January 15, with a seven-day grace period for non-compliant crypto companies.
