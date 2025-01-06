            
Karnataka HC to hear ecomm cases | BSE, NSE approves Balaji Telefilms merger | Abhishek Bachchan invests in ETPL

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Jan 6, 2025 4:57 PM
Amazon and Flipkart had challenged the CCI's probe order by filing separate petitions in multiple High Courts.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

Supreme Court directs Karnataka High Court to hear competition cases against Amazon, Flipkart

The decision aims to streamline proceedings and prevent conflicting orders from multiple High Courts.

BSE, NSE approves Balaji Telefilms merger scheme; NCLT approval awaits

Balaji Telefilms will approach the National Company Law Tribunal to approve its Scheme of Arrangement between Alt Digital Media Entertainment, Marinating Films, and Balaji Telefilms.

Abhishek Bachchan joins ICC-sanctioned European T20 Premier League as co-owner

The league, sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC), will run from July 15 to August 3, 2025, and aims to elevate the sport’s profile in Europe by featuring top players from Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands.

Nykaa’s Q3 FY25: Beauty vertical leads with 30% GMV growth, net revenue surpasses expectations

Nykaa has posted a robust performance for Q3 FY2025, with consolidated Net Revenue growth expected to exceed mid-twenties, outperforming its Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) growth for the same period.

Google tightens crypto ad policies to combat financial scams

New restrictions begin on January 15, with a seven-day grace period for non-compliant crypto companies.

Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


First Published on Jan 6, 2025 4:57 PM

