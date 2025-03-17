            
LTIMindtree appoints Nachiket Deshpande as President of AI services business group

Deshpande, previously considered a top contender for the CEO role after incumbent Debashis Chatterjee, will now focus on scaling LTIMindtree's AI-driven services.

By  Storyboard18Mar 17, 2025 1:51 PM
Prior to the merger of LTI and Mindtree in November 2022, Nachiket Deshpande served as the COO of LTI. (Image: LinkedIn)

LTIMindtree has appointed former Chief Operating Officer (COO) Nachiket Deshpande as the President of its newly established AI Services Business Group.

This strategic move is part of the ongoing senior management changes led by CEO-designate Venugopal Lambu.

His responsibilities include overseeing complex multi-year client engagements, driving global research and technological advancements, leading mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy, and strengthening partnerships within the AI ecosystem. Based out of New York, he will continue as an executive board member.

LTIMindtree’s AI Services Business Group aims to capitalize on the "new AI economy" with a comprehensive services portfolio, spanning AI advisory, AI engineering, AI solutions, and AI-driven platform operations.

The company plans to leverage AI Studio and Agentic AI Marketplace to accelerate its AI initiatives.

Deshpande’s role also involves aligning the Global Technology Office’s (GTO) research agenda, evaluating emerging technologies, and fostering innovation through collaborations with academic institutions.

As part of its AI growth strategy, LTIMindtree is expected to pursue key M&A opportunities to enhance its technological capabilities and expand its client base.

The move aligns with Chatterjee’s ambitious vision of scaling LTIMindtree’s revenue from the current $4.3 billion to $10 billion by 2032. Chatterjee is expected to remain CEO until late 2025.

Prior to the merger of LTI and Mindtree in November 2022, Deshpande served as the COO of LTI. Before that, he spent nearly two decades at Cognizant, bringing extensive leadership experience in the IT services sector.


First Published on Mar 17, 2025 1:36 PM

