Myntra’s Chief Product and Technology Officer Raghu Krishnananda steps down

Krishnananda’s exit marks the second high-profile departure from the Flipkart Group in recent months.

By  Storyboard18Apr 11, 2025 8:37 AM
In recent months, Flipkart has seen a string of senior-level exits, while Myntra itself has undergone an organisational restructuring.

Raghu Krishnananda, Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) at Myntra, has resigned from the fashion e-commerce platform owned by Walmart. According to an internal memo reviewed by Moneycontrol, Krishnananda will be transitioning out of the company over the coming weeks.

Krishnananda’s exit marks the second high-profile departure from the Flipkart Group in recent months. In February, Moneycontrol had reported that Jeyandran Venugopal, CPTO at Flipkart, was also stepping down after an eight-year tenure.

“After a stint of over five years, Raghu has decided to explore the next chapter of life outside of Myntra,” wrote Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha in the internal communication.

She added that until a suitable replacement is found, Krishnananda’s direct reports will temporarily report to her. “I thank him for his contributions and wish him success in the journey ahead,” she said.

Both Myntra and Flipkart are owned by US retail giant Walmart. Combined, the two platforms command over 57 percent of India’s fashion e-commerce market, according to analysts at BofA in a recent client note.

Other key players in India’s online lifestyle space include Reliance’s Ajio and Nykaa Fashion. The market, currently valued at around $16–17 billion, is expected to grow to $40–45 billion by 2028, as per a report published jointly by Bain & Company and Myntra last year.

In recent months, Flipkart has seen a string of senior-level exits, while Myntra itself has undergone an organisational restructuring. CEO Nandita Sinha was recently handed additional responsibility of leading Flipkart’s fashion vertical alongside her current role at Myntra.

Myntra has confirmed Krishnananda’s departure.


First Published on Apr 11, 2025 8:37 AM

