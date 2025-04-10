            
Sula appoints Harish Acharekar as Associate VP – Global Brand Ambassador & Head of Experiential Marketing

Prior to joining Sula, he served as a brand ambassador for Bacardi, where he played a key role in enhancing consumer engagement and elevating the brand's on-ground presence.

By  Storyboard18Apr 10, 2025 4:39 PM
Acharekar is a Certified Sommelier from the prestigious Court of Master Sommeliers and holds a WSET Level 3 certification in Wines & Spirits—credentials that further underscore his expertise in the category.

In a significant move aimed at strengthening its brand presence and experiential offerings, Sula Vineyards has announced the appointment of Harish Acharekar as Associate Vice President – Global Brand Ambassador & Head of Experiential Marketing.

As per the company, the appointment is effective from April 10, 2025.

A veteran in the Alco-Bev industry, Acharekar brings over 16 years of experience across customer marketing, sales and brand building. Prior to joining Sula, he served as a brand ambassador for Bacardi, where he played a key role in enhancing consumer engagement and elevating the brand's on-ground presence.

Throughout his career, he has held leadership positions with several esteemed names in the industry including Four Seasons, Food Matters, and Brindco. He is known for his deep understanding of the food and beverage space and his dynamic approach to experiential marketing.

Acharekar is a Certified Sommelier from the prestigious Court of Master Sommeliers and holds a WSET Level 3 certification in Wines & Spirits—credentials that further underscore his expertise in the category.


First Published on Apr 10, 2025 4:39 PM

