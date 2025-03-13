            

Nazara Technologies COO Sudhir Kamath resigns

Kamath will be relieved from his responsibilities effective April 1, 2025.

By  Storyboard18Mar 13, 2025 9:18 AM
Nazara Technologies COO Sudhir Kamath resigns
Kamath played a key role in Nazara Technologies' expansion and operational growth during his tenure.

Nazara Technologies Limited has announced the resignation of its Chief Operating Officer (COO), Sudhir Kamath. As per the company, Kamath has stepped down from his role to relocate to his native city, Delhi, and spend more time with his family.

The company has accepted his resignation, and Kamath will be relieved from his responsibilities effective April 1, 2025.

In his resignation letter addressed to Nitish Mittersain, Managing Director of Nazara Technologies, Kamath expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with the company over the past two and a half years. He highlighted the valuable experience gained while collaborating with Mittersain, the board of directors, and colleagues across Nazara’s subsidiaries.

“The last two and a half years have been a great experience for me, with a chance to learn from you, our Directors, and other colleagues at the Group level as well as our subsidiaries. I hope I have also been able to help the Company towards its ambitious growth targets,” Kamath wrote in his resignation letter.

Kamath played a key role in Nazara Technologies' expansion and operational growth during his tenure. His resignation marks a significant leadership change for the company, known for its strong presence in the gaming and esports sector.

Nazara Technologies is yet to announce a successor for the role.


Tags
First Published on Mar 13, 2025 9:18 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Jubilant FoodWorks' Dunkin head Chitrank Goel resigns

Jubilant FoodWorks' Dunkin head Chitrank Goel resigns

Brand Makers

Mumbai's Worli property prices zoom 30%, registers over Rs 4,000 cr of ultra-luxury deals

Mumbai's Worli property prices zoom 30%, registers over Rs 4,000 cr of ultra-luxury deals

Brand Makers

Leo Puri resigns as Independent Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited

Leo Puri resigns as Independent Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited

Brand Makers

Intel appoints Lip-Bu Tan as its new CEO

Intel appoints Lip-Bu Tan as its new CEO

Brand Makers

Narayana Murthy criticizes AI hype in India, calls out 'Silly Old Programs'

Narayana Murthy criticizes AI hype in India, calls out 'Silly Old Programs'

Brand Makers

Zomato's 'Food Rescue' initiative saves 150,000 meals monthly: CEO Deepinder Goyal

Zomato's 'Food Rescue' initiative saves 150,000 meals monthly: CEO Deepinder Goyal

Brand Makers

95% of Bengaluru unicorns report losses in FY24, despite high valuations

95% of Bengaluru unicorns report losses in FY24, despite high valuations