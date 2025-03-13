Nazara Technologies COO Sudhir Kamath resigns

ADVERTISEMENT
Nazara Technologies Limited has announced the resignation of its Chief Operating Officer (COO), Sudhir Kamath. As per the company, Kamath has stepped down from his role to relocate to his native city, Delhi, and spend more time with his family.
The company has accepted his resignation, and Kamath will be relieved from his responsibilities effective April 1, 2025.
In his resignation letter addressed to Nitish Mittersain, Managing Director of Nazara Technologies, Kamath expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with the company over the past two and a half years. He highlighted the valuable experience gained while collaborating with Mittersain, the board of directors, and colleagues across Nazara’s subsidiaries.
“The last two and a half years have been a great experience for me, with a chance to learn from you, our Directors, and other colleagues at the Group level as well as our subsidiaries. I hope I have also been able to help the Company towards its ambitious growth targets,” Kamath wrote in his resignation letter.
Kamath played a key role in Nazara Technologies' expansion and operational growth during his tenure. His resignation marks a significant leadership change for the company, known for its strong presence in the gaming and esports sector.
Nazara Technologies is yet to announce a successor for the role.