Neha Bareja appointed as Head of Marketing at Acko Drive

ADVERTISEMENT
Acko Drive, the digital car buying platform of Acko, has announced the appointment of Neha Bareja as its new Head of Marketing.
Prior to this role, Bareja served as the Senior Director of Content and Influencer Marketing at Acko.
Bareja announced this through her LinkedIn. She wrote, "Shifted gears into a new role as Head of Marketing at ACKO Drive. Excited to take on bigger challenges within the same organisation and accelerate growth in this space. A big thank you to Varun Dua, Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Satheesh K V and Vijay Anand MV for showing faith in me and giving this opportunity. Looking forward to the journey ahead."
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/nehabareja_shifted-gears-into-a-new-role-as-head-of-activity-7299646928479260675-DbkW?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAADXViC4BeojAOuwMEWMWQNsjTiHHw-ieb20
With over a decade of experience in social media, influencer marketing, and digital strategy, Bareja has collaborated with leading brands such as Meesho, Zoomcar, Lifestyle International, Reliance Retail and Isobar. Her extensive expertise in crafting impactful marketing campaigns and leveraging digital platforms is expected to drive Acko Drive’s marketing initiatives to new heights.