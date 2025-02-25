            

Neha Bareja appointed as Head of Marketing at Acko Drive

Prior to this role, Bareja served as the Senior Director of Content and Influencer Marketing at Acko.

By  Storyboard18Feb 25, 2025 11:27 AM
Neha Bareja appointed as Head of Marketing at Acko Drive
With over a decade of experience in social media, influencer marketing, and digital strategy, Bareja has collaborated with leading brands such as Meesho, Zoomcar, Lifestyle International, Reliance Retail and Isobar.

Acko Drive, the digital car buying platform of Acko, has announced the appointment of Neha Bareja as its new Head of Marketing.

Prior to this role, Bareja served as the Senior Director of Content and Influencer Marketing at Acko.

Bareja announced this through her LinkedIn. She wrote, "Shifted gears into a new role as Head of Marketing at ACKO Drive. Excited to take on bigger challenges within the same organisation and accelerate growth in this space. A big thank you to Varun Dua, Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Satheesh K V and Vijay Anand MV for showing faith in me and giving this opportunity. Looking forward to the journey ahead."

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/nehabareja_shifted-gears-into-a-new-role-as-head-of-activity-7299646928479260675-DbkW?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAADXViC4BeojAOuwMEWMWQNsjTiHHw-ieb20

With over a decade of experience in social media, influencer marketing, and digital strategy, Bareja has collaborated with leading brands such as Meesho, Zoomcar, Lifestyle International, Reliance Retail and Isobar. Her extensive expertise in crafting impactful marketing campaigns and leveraging digital platforms is expected to drive Acko Drive’s marketing initiatives to new heights.


Tags
First Published on Feb 25, 2025 11:27 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Bajaj Auto appoints Baminee Viswanat as General Counsel

Bajaj Auto appoints Baminee Viswanat as General Counsel

Brand Makers

Supreme Court calls for mechanism for citizens to flag misleading ads

Supreme Court calls for mechanism for citizens to flag misleading ads

Brand Makers

Shantanu Deshpande on Good Glamm Group fiasco: 'Everyone saw the writing on the wall in Q3 2022'

Shantanu Deshpande on Good Glamm Group fiasco: 'Everyone saw the writing on the wall in Q3 2022'

Brand Makers

Celebrities In Action: The rise of celeb investors in sports leagues

Celebrities In Action: The rise of celeb investors in sports leagues

Brand Makers

Microsoft CEO reveals what he would do if he ever quit: 'Would love to find some domain...'

Microsoft CEO reveals what he would do if he ever quit: 'Would love to find some domain...'

Brand Makers

Firebolt expands into APAC with Sandeep Mathur as Managing Director

Firebolt expands into APAC with Sandeep Mathur as Managing Director

Brand Makers

Mirum India's Mihir Karkare launches Meru Life; named as its co-founder & CEO

Mirum India's Mihir Karkare launches Meru Life; named as its co-founder & CEO