Nidhee Kekre moves on from WPP

Nidhee Kekre was the lead - WPP Unilever team, South Asia.

By  Storyboard18Jan 29, 2024 5:26 PM
Nidhee Kekre began her career at RFPL and went on to work across Godrej upstream, Effort BPO, Essar Global Shared Services, JETAIR and GroupM.

Nidhee Kekre, who led the WPP Unilever team, South Asia has moved on from the company. During her stint, she was responsible for business critical projects delivered to the HUL executive leadership.

She drove a business spanning 15 agencies in the WPP network with a 12 percent CAGR. She also developed and introduced seven business capabilities to build the width of services.

Kekre began her career at RFPL and went on to work across Godrej upstream, Effort BPO, Essar Global Shared Services, JETAIR and GroupM.

Her common competencies include strategic planning and execution, P&L (profit and loss) management, sales, profitability, and market growth, operations and process optimization and marketing and promotions strategy.


