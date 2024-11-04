            

      OLX India's MD & CEO Amit Kumar steps down

      Amit Kumar started his career with Britannia Industries as a management trainee and went on to hold various roles in different capacities.

      By  Kashmeera SambamurthyNov 4, 2024 11:24 AM
      OLX India's MD & CEO Amit Kumar steps down
      Amit Kumar started his career with the OLX Group as the vice president. As the former VP, Kumar grew the business from a pilot being incubated in Delhi NCR to retail presence pan India. He built the end to end product allowing the transactions business to scale. He built a team across of 1000+ people across functions (Product, Operations, Sales, HR, Finance etc.) and geographies grounds up.

      Amit Kumar, who led CarTrade owned online classified platform OLX India as managing director and chief executive officer, has stepped down from his position which will be effective from January 31, 2025.

      Kumar started his career with Britannia Industries as a management trainee and went on to hold various roles in different capacities. Then, he moved to Uninor and went on to work across Jabong.com, and Snapdeal etc.

      He is also an angel investor and advisor at Spyne, an AI-based image processing startup.

      He started his career with the OLX Group as the vice president. As the former VP, Kumar grew the business from a pilot being incubated in Delhi NCR to retail presence pan India. He built the end to end product allowing the transactions business to scale. He built a team across of 1000+ people across functions (Product, Operations, Sales, HR, Finance etc.) and geographies grounds up.


      Tags
      First Published on Nov 4, 2024 11:24 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Sandeep Dutta named as President of AWS India and South Asia

      Sandeep Dutta named as President of AWS India and South Asia

      Brand Makers

      Aiming high: Kim Ye-ji hits the target as Tesla Korea's first brand ambassador

      Aiming high: Kim Ye-ji hits the target as Tesla Korea's first brand ambassador

      Brand Makers

      Yamaha Motor India appoints Itaru Otani as Chairman

      Yamaha Motor India appoints Itaru Otani as Chairman

      Brand Makers

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Bharti Airtel, Gillette India, P&G and more

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Bharti Airtel, Gillette India, P&G and more

      Brand Makers

      Bookstrapping: Alok Sama's 'The Money Trap' and Benjamin Graham's 'The Intelligent Investor'

      Bookstrapping: Alok Sama's 'The Money Trap' and Benjamin Graham's 'The Intelligent Investor'

      Brand Makers

      Neeraj Joshi steps down as Zee Studios marketing head after six transformative years

      Neeraj Joshi steps down as Zee Studios marketing head after six transformative years

      Brand Makers

      HDFC Securities appoints Yogesh Darji as Managing Director of HSIL

      HDFC Securities appoints Yogesh Darji as Managing Director of HSIL