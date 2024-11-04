OLX India's MD & CEO Amit Kumar steps down

ADVERTISEMENT
Amit Kumar, who led CarTrade owned online classified platform OLX India as managing director and chief executive officer, has stepped down from his position which will be effective from January 31, 2025.
Kumar started his career with Britannia Industries as a management trainee and went on to hold various roles in different capacities. Then, he moved to Uninor and went on to work across Jabong.com, and Snapdeal etc.
He is also an angel investor and advisor at Spyne, an AI-based image processing startup.
He started his career with the OLX Group as the vice president. As the former VP, Kumar grew the business from a pilot being incubated in Delhi NCR to retail presence pan India. He built the end to end product allowing the transactions business to scale. He built a team across of 1000+ people across functions (Product, Operations, Sales, HR, Finance etc.) and geographies grounds up.