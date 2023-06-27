PNB MetLife appoints Sourabh Lohtia as head of marketing

Insurance company PNB MetLife has appointed Sourabh Lohtia as head of marketing.

In this role, Lohtia will be responsible for all aspects of marketing at PNB MetLife, including brand and channel marketing, customer lifecycle management, product marketing, and digital marketing. Additionally, he will spearhead PNB MetLife's digital business growth through the company's website.

Ashish Srivastava, managing director and chief executive officer of PNB MetLife, said, “I am happy to welcome Sourabh Lohtia as Head of Marketing. Sourabh's strategic insight and track record of accelerating growth will be instrumental in our efforts to benefit our customers, with innovative offerings and services for every stage of their lives. I am confident that he will play a pivotal role in helping us achieve our goals in line with our purpose to Milkar Life Aage Badhaein.”