            

      PNB MetLife elevates Sameer Bansal to CEO

      Currently, the chief distribution officer, Sameer Bansal succeeds Ashish Srivastava as the managing director and CEO, and his role will be effective starting July 1.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 6, 2024 1:48 PM
      Sameer Bansal, as the chief distribution officer, helps shape and execute robust distribution strategies, excelling in optimizing channels, driving sales initiatives, and fostering strategic partnerships.

      Bansal started out as an assistant manager at HDFC Bank, and went on to work across Royal Sundaram General Insurance, Bharti AXA Life Insurance and Aviva India.


      First Published on Jun 6, 2024 1:48 PM

