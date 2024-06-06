PNB MetLife elevates Sameer Bansal to CEO

Sameer Bansal has been elevated to the position of chief executive officer at PNB MetLife. Currently, the chief distribution officer, he succeeds Ashish Srivastava as the managing director and CEO, and his role will be effective starting July 1.
Bansal, as the chief distribution officer, helps shape and execute robust distribution strategies, excelling in optimizing channels, driving sales initiatives, and fostering strategic partnerships.
Bansal started out as an assistant manager at HDFC Bank, and went on to work across Royal Sundaram General Insurance, Bharti AXA Life Insurance and Aviva India.