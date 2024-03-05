Shantanu Deshpande of Bombay Shaving Company says don't judge Gen Z as 'flippant and entitled'

In the modern workplace, the presence of Generation Z employees alongside seasoned professionals poses unique challenges for managers. Recently, Shantanu Deshpande, the 37 year old Founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company took to LinkedIn to shed light on common mistakes and valuable insights into managing and nurturing Gen Z in the workplace. He also pointed out that to bridge the gap between these generations, it's important to recognize and cater to the unique needs and viewpoints of Gen Z individuals.

The founder highlights a common mistake made by managers, including Deshpande himself, which involves imposing their value system on Gen Z employees. This often leads to inaccurate assessments based on traditional paradigms like punctuality or job loyalty, neglecting the unique situations and challenges faced by Gen Z individuals. He also noted that while they are often perceived as flippant and entitled, further interaction with Gen Z and study have revealed the significant challenges they face, highlighting the uniqueness of their needs.

He identifies four key factors that have shaped the identities of Gen Z individuals:

1] Gen Z individuals often come from successful families, which can make them feel inadequate and constantly seek validation.

2] Early exposure to social media among Gen Z individuals leads to comparisons and fears of missing out, which fuel anxiety and insecurity. “Social media exposure from the very beginning. Deep fear of rejection. Always feel other people are living better lives, and have better jobs. It's debilitating”, Deshpande wrote.

3] Gen Z individuals have encountered major global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, which have influenced their outlook on the world and mental well-being.

4] Gen Z individuals are less inclined towards dating and sexual activity, often preferring arranged marriages due to fear of rejection.

As a founder, Deshpande offers practical advice for effectively guiding and assisting Gen Z employees to managers.

1] Deshpande recommends beginning with kindness and personal involvement. He advises understanding that Gen Z employees might need more than just career development support. Managers should offer mentorship and reassurance to meet their specific needs. “ Be kind and personally involved. They may need a little 'parenting' at the workplace. They may lean on you for more than just skill and career building. They bring home to work and take work home more than we do. And I find that awesome actually”, he wrote.

2) The founder suggests that managers should prioritise recognition and fairness because Gen Z values love, acknowledgment, and fairness at work more than monetary rewards. Giving praise and acknowledgment for their work can build loyalty and commitment.

3] Deshpande states that fostering open communication is crucial. Managers should encourage Gen Z employees to express themselves and listen actively to their viewpoints. Their unique insights can offer valuable perspectives on evolving consumer trends and societal shifts. “Give them freedom to express and listen to them. There's so much to learn about how our consumers and the world is evolving from the way Gen Z thinks”, he wrote.