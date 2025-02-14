Siddharth Gupta to take over as Britannia's CMO after Amit Doshi's departure

ADVERTISEMENT
Siddharth Gupta is set to take over as Britannia Industries Ltd's chief marketing officer, as per industry sources. Gupta will replace current CMO Amit Doshi, who announced his departure last month.
Gupta joined the foods major in 2018 and he is currently the General Manager - Marketing, leading the function for Premium Creams, Crackers, Marie and Milk biscuits.
Gupta has spent over a decade at Colgate-Palmolive India before he joined Britannia. In his last role at Colgate, Gupta handled part of the toothpaste category portfolio (Visible White, Max Fresh and Sensitive toothpaste) and a new OTC toothpain relief gel (PainOut) and was responsible for P&L and market shares of the portfolio.
Doshi, who led Britannia Industries as chief marketing officer, has stepped down from his position. His resignation was submitted on January 31, 2025, and his last working day is on March 17, 2025.
In his previous role, as the business head for biscuits, creme wafers and salty snacks, he was responsible for delivering sustainable, profitable growth - driving Topline through Brand Equity and Penetration building initiatives, improving Operating income, growing Market Share, and co-creating the New Product Roadmap.
“We are grateful for Amit’s outstanding leadership and significant contributions to Britannia. His vision and dedication have been instrumental in redefining marketing efforts for the company and institutionalising new benchmarks. Amit leaves a lasting legacy of impact and will be missed by the entire Britannia team. We wish him every success in his future endeavours," said Rajneet Kohli, CEO and Executive Director, Britannia Industries