Sunil Gupta joins Delhi Capitals as chief executive officer

Sunil Gupta, who led Adidas as chief marketing officer, has joined Delhi Capitals as chief executive officer.
Gupta began his career at GSK Consumer Healthcare and went on to work in companies like GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, Marico and Coca-Cola India.
Gupta's innings at Adidas began as BU head and he climbed up the ladder as head - concept to consumer and then as brand director, Reebok India.
He holds a masters in business administration specialised in sales and marketing from Symbiosis International University.