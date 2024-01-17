comScore

Sunil Gupta joins Delhi Capitals as chief executive officer

Previously, Sunil Gupta was the chief marketing officer of Adidas.

Jan 17, 2024
Sunil Gupta began his career at GSK Consumer Healthcare and went on to work in companies like GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, Marico and Coca-Cola India.

Sunil Gupta, who led Adidas as chief marketing officer, has joined Delhi Capitals as chief executive officer.

Gupta's innings at Adidas began as BU head and he climbed up the ladder as head - concept to consumer and then as brand director, Reebok India.

He holds a masters in business administration specialised in sales and marketing from Symbiosis International University.


