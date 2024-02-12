comScore

T-Series ropes in Neeraj Kalyan and Shiv Chanana as directors to its board

Neeraj Kalyan and Shiv Chanana currently serve as president and executive vice president (films), and will also hold the position of executive directors.

By  Storyboard18Feb 12, 2024 6:39 PM
Neeraj Kalyan oversees T-Series' business development, licensing of music catalogues and films, managing music publishing revenue, collaborating globally, formulating corporate growth strategies, and representing the company on industry forums, stated a media report. At T-Series, Shiv Chanana is responsible for acquiring content, managing complex challenges in the film industry, and enhancing project success. (From left to right: Neeraj Kalyan and Shiv Chanana)

Super Cassettes Industries, which is known as T-Series has onboarded Neeraj Kalyan and Shiv Chanana as directors to its board. Kalyan and Chanana, who currently serve as president and executive vice president (films), will also hold the position of executive directors.

Kalyan began his career at T-Series as general manager and rose to the ranks as president. Chanana began his innings at T-Series as general manager.

Kalyan oversees T-Series' business development, licensing of music catalogues and films, managing music publishing revenue, collaborating globally, formulating corporate growth strategies, and representing the company on industry forums, stated a media report.

At T-Series, Chanana is responsible for acquiring content, managing complex challenges in the film industry, and enhancing project success. He also plays a key role in film production, distribution, liaison, relationship management, and licensing of films produced or co-produced by T-Series for satellite broadcast.


First Published on Feb 12, 2024 6:36 PM

