Tarun Jha moves on from Havas Worldwide India

Tarun Jha, who had joined as the chief executive officer of Havas Creative in 2023 has decided to move on, to pursue other interests, stated the press release. Over the past one year, Jha was instrumental in building the creative agency, putting strong processes in place, and hiring a strong team of leaders who have helped the agency witness an impressive growth.

Anupama Ramaswamy, chief creative officer, Anirban Mozumdar, chief strategy officer and Kundan Joshee, managing partner, will continue to lead Havas Worldwide India jointly and will report to Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, Southeast Asia, and North Asia (Japan & South Korea).

Barua said, “Tarun was an intrinsic part of the team, playing a key role in establishing a robust foundation for Havas Worldwide India. He actively contributed to important discussions and helped in putting together a strong and capable second line of leaders. I wish him all the best for the next chapter.”