      Tarun Jha moves on from Havas Worldwide India

      Anupama Ramaswamy, chief creative officer, Anirban Mozumdar, chief strategy officer and Kundan Joshee, managing partner, will continue to lead Havas Worldwide India jointly and will report to Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, Southeast Asia, and North Asia (Japan & South Korea).

      By  Storyboard18Mar 13, 2024 1:25 PM
      Over the past one year, Jha was instrumental in building the creative agency, putting strong processes in place, and hiring a strong team of leaders who have helped the agency witness an impressive growth.

      Tarun Jha, who had joined as the chief executive officer of Havas Creative in 2023 has decided to move on, to pursue other interests, stated the press release. Over the past one year, Jha was instrumental in building the creative agency, putting strong processes in place, and hiring a strong team of leaders who have helped the agency witness an impressive growth.

      Barua said, “Tarun was an intrinsic part of the team, playing a key role in establishing a robust foundation for Havas Worldwide India. He actively contributed to important discussions and helped in putting together a strong and capable second line of leaders. I wish him all the best for the next chapter.”

      Jha, said, “My time at Havas India has been a short yet a transformative experience for me, almost a refresher course that has equipped me to become a more adept and all-round marketer. Witnessing the ‘One Havas’ philosophy and the effective collaboration between the 20 agencies and specialized divisions has almost been a revelation. I look forward to applying all my acquired skills and knowledge to the art of building enduring brands and businesses, something that I have always loved doing.”


