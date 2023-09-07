United Breweries appoints Vivek Gupta as managing director and chief executive officer

Vivek Gupta, who had led Udaan, an e-B2B business, as chief business officer has moved to United Breweries. United Breweries was trading five percent higher on September 7 after the alcoholic beverages maker announced the appointment.
“Gupta will be responsible for driving sustainable growth for the company. He will lead the premiumisation of United Breweries portfolio, including strengthening the iconicity of Kingfisher,” the company said.
Gupta started his career at Procter & Gamble and held various roles in different capacities. As the managing director and senior vice president, Gupta reduced operating costs by more than 30 percent. Following this, he boosted retail sales and market share for three consecutive years.
He holds a degree in engineering from COAE&T and a masters in business administration from IIM-A.