Visionaries are known for their doggedness and conviction: T. Gangadhar, Quotient Ventures

“In my opinion, qualities of a visionary marketer go beyond knowledge and experience. Of course, they’re knowledgeable about brands, about consumers, about distribution and trade, etc. but I don't think that's enough to make them a visionary. In my mind, the number one factor is the ability to actually execute a vision. That bias for action, is critical for visionary because ideas honestly are more common than we imagine.”

T. Gangadhar, co-founder and group chief executive officer, Quotient Ventures, believes that the ability to rally forces and marshal resources to execute a task perfectly is the biggest virtue a visionary marketer can have. He also states that a visionary must have tunnel vision or unwavering focus in order to achieve their goal and create visible impact.

He further adds, “The ability to inspire an entire organization and their partners in order to put their blood, sweat and tears behind the vision, that to me is special. And that in my mind is the biggest virtue a visionary has.”

The field of marketing and advertising is evolving at warp speed as disruptive technologies and platforms change how companies interact and connect with consumers. At the core of these transformational forces are people who are creating and harnessing new technologies and tools to drive industries forward. They are curious minds, thinkers, creators and doers fuelling the innovation that grows brands and businesses.

After the super success of YoungGuns, Storyboard18 and Network18 Group are launching The Visionaries. The three-city initiative will bring the focus on Visionaries from the world of brands and the commendable work they have been doing in establishing their organisations as leaders.

The Visionaries is an initiative that recognises the leading lights who have transformed our approach to media, marketing, and advertising. The marquee evening will take place at The Oberoi, Gurugram, on 27th October 2023.

Ahead of the Visionaries celebration, we asked advertising industry leaders to share their views on the impact visionary marketers have on brands, people and businesses as well as the necessary qualities a marketer needs to possess.

Here T. Gangadhar shares what he thinks are the most important qualities and values a marketer should have and showcase.

“Well, in my experience, like the name suggests, the ability to see things that's not obvious to other people straight away sets them apart. Visionaries are known for their doggedness, they keep going for something because they have to have the fullest conviction. That's what a visionary is compared to a lot of people,” he says.

He also mentioned “The impact of a visionary on businesses, on culture, on people is actually quite profound. And it's not surprising because people look forward to having a great leader who can actually lead them to a certain destination and can marshal the resources and put the entire might of an organization behind that vision. A visionary can actually touch various aspects of the business in a positive manner.”

About The Visionaries