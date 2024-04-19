Who is OpenAI's first India hire - Pragya Misra?

ChatGPT parent OpenAI has hired its first employee in India. The company has appointed a government relations head, just prior to the elections. The newly appointed administration will form the regulations around artificial intelligence in India.

Pragya Misra will lead government relations for OpenAI in India.

Misra previously headed public affairs at Truecaller since July 2021.

Prior to this, she worked with Meta for three years where she led WhatsApp’s campaign against misinformation in 2018.

Her career also involves stints at Ernst & Young (EY) and the Royal Danish Embassy in New Delhi.

Misra graduated with an MBA from the International Management Institute in 2012. She completed her undergraduate degree from Delhi University and also procured a Diploma in Bargaining and Negotiations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Misra also hosts the Pragyaan Podcast, where the topics range from meditation, consciousness and more. She is a podcaster and an Instagram influencer (@pragyaan_podcast) with a follower base of 35,000.