Bajaj Auto's domestic 2-wheeler sales up by 30% in 12 months

Bajaj Auto has posted an increase of 30% in domestic sales with 2.08 lakh units sold in August 2024. Last year, the company's sales stood at 1.60 lakh in the same month, the company said in a BSE filing on Monday. However, the company saw a marginal rise in domestic sales of its commercial vehicles to 45,206 units in August 2024 from 44,280 in August 2023.
Overall, the domestic sales of two-wheeler and commercial vehicles of the company surged by 24% to 2.53 lakh in August 2024 as against 2.05 lakh in the same month last year.
In a BSE filing, Bajaj Auto recorded an increase of 14% in domestic two-wheeler sales to 9.59 lakh units between April and August 2024 from Rs 8.45 lakh units in the same period last year.
The company's commercial exports climbed by 15% to 74,913 units from April to August 2024 as against 65,423 units in the same duration in 2023.
In the recently held Bajaj Auto's Q1 FY25 results conference call, the company's Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said that the revenue from operations grew by 16% to finish under Rs 12,000 crore. The consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,941.79 crore between April-June 2024. The company said its domestic, business registered its ninth successive quarter of double-digit growth driven by growth across motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and electric scooters portfolio.
Commercial Vehicles delivered over 100,000 units in a quarter for the fourth time in a row, the company added.