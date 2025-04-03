Hero MotoCorp records 5.9 million sales in FY’25; expands EV and global footprint

ADVERTISEMENT
Hero MotoCorp has reported sales of 5,899,187 units (5.9 million) in FY’25, the company informed in its exchange filings. Expanding its presence in the electric vehicle (EV) category, Hero MotoCorp achieved its highest-ever EV sales, recording 200% growth over FY’24.
Its electric scooter brand, VIDA, maintained strong momentum, with over 58,000 units dispatched in FY’25. In March alone, VIDA V2 saw a strong response, with 7,787 units delivered to customers. The company has also strengthened its EV infrastructure by expanding its VIDA fast-charging network to over 3,600 charging points across 250+ cities in India.
On the global front, Hero MotoCorp sold 287,429 units in FY’25, reflecting a 43% growth over the previous fiscal year. March 2025 saw the company achieve its highest-ever monthly exports, with 39,518 units, a 27% increase compared to March 2024. The company also celebrated a historic milestone in December 2024, marking its 24th consecutive year as the market leader, and carrying this momentum into its 25th year of leadership.
The company continued its strong presence in the premium motorcycle segment, selling over 11,000 units of the Harley-Davidson X440 in FY’25. To enhance customer experience, Hero MotoCorp expanded its Premia dealership network, establishing over 80 outlets across India. These state-of-the-art showrooms offer dedicated sections for Hero, VIDA, and Harley-Davidson products, providing a seamless and premium retail experience. Additionally, the Hero 2.0 network was expanded to 930 outlets nationwide.
In a major move towards diversifying its electric vehicle portfolio, Hero MotoCorp announced a strategic investment in the electric three-wheeler category. The company’s board approved an investment of up to Rs. 525 crores in Euler Motors Private Limited, further cementing its commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.