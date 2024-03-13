IPL 2024: Astral Pipes joins as associate partner of Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings, the Indian Premier League franchise announced Astral Pipes, plastic pipes manufacturer, as an associate partner for the upcoming season. The 'Shers' start their season on March 23, and will take on the Delhi Capitals at the New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur.
KPH Dream Cricket Limited chief executive officer Satish Menon said, "We are privileged to partner with Astral Pipes in this season of new beginnings. We believe our brand of cricket aligns with the core values of Astral Pipes. We are excited to join hands again with them."
In a statement, Kairav Engineer, executive director, Astral Limited said, "Astral Pipes is delighted to announce its partnership with Punjab Kings, marking a significant milestone in our journey towards embracing the spirited competitiveness of cricket. The core values of Astral Pipes —trust, innovation, and forward-thinking—resonate deeply with Punjab Kings, making this collaboration a natural fit. We believe this association will significantly enhance our local connection, reinforcing our commitment to delivering excellence. We eagerly anticipate a thrilling cricket tournament, confident that it will further our shared goals of excellence and innovation."