IPL 2024: Astral Pipes joins as associate partner of Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings, the Indian Premier League franchise announced Astral Pipes, plastic pipes manufacturer, as an associate partner for the upcoming season. The 'Shers' start their season on March 23, and will take on the Delhi Capitals at the New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur.

KPH Dream Cricket Limited chief executive officer Satish Menon said, "We are privileged to partner with Astral Pipes in this season of new beginnings. We believe our brand of cricket aligns with the core values of Astral Pipes. We are excited to join hands again with them."