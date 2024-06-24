Justdial reveals 50 percent surge in fitness service providers listed on its platform post-pandemic

Justdial has witnessed a remarkable 50% growth of fitness centre listings from pre-pandemic to post-pandemic era. The growth has been higher across Non-metro cities compared to metro cities at 78% and 31% respectively. Non-metro cities, including Jaipur, Lucknow, Howrah, and Hooghly, witnessed an average growth of 78%, signifying a growing focus on fitness options in these previously underserved markets. Even among metros, Kolkata takes the crown with 61% rise, followed closely by Delhi (44%), Bangalore (36%), and Pune (37%).

The data reveals a clear shift in gym offerings, with a move away from generic memberships and towards specialised fitness centres. Listings for callisthenics gyms, cardio fitness centres, strength training centres, and crossfit gyms have seen significant growth of 95%, 103%, 105%, and 75%, respectively. This trend suggests that gyms are adapting their business models to cater to consumer preferences for targeted workout programmes that address specific fitness goals.

But fitness is no longer just about exercising. Justdial’s data reveals a growing focus on holistic wellness, with a significant rise in listings for aerobic classes for cardio circuit (243%) and weight management consultants (216%). This indicates that gyms and wellness centres are expanding their service offerings to cater to a more comprehensive approach to health that goes beyond just physical appearance.

This newfound zeal for fitness has also encouraged businesses to take their offerings online, as per Justdial’s data. It reveals that listings for online personal trainers have shot up by 102%, while online yoga classes and Zumba classes have witnessed a surge of 110% and 134%, respectively. This trend reflects a continued preference for convenience and accessibility, a trend likely fueled by the pandemic’s impact on workout routines.

While major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore boast a higher concentration of fitness centres per capita, the story is far from one-sided. Hyderabad stands out with a surprisingly high number of fitness centres compared to its population, and even cities like Kolkata and Ahmedabad are witnessing a rise in options. This suggests a burgeoning fitness culture across the country, with tier-II cities rapidly bridging the gap with their metro counterparts.