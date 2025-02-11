Monte Carlo Fashion's Q3 profit zooms 1,103% sequentially to Rs 96.74 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
Monte Carlo Fashion Limited has announced its Quarter 3 result, reporting a consolidated profit rise of Rs 1,103 percent sequentially to Rs 96.74 crore in fiscal year 2025. In the September quarter, the company posted a profit of Rs 8.04 crore this year.
Overall, the fashion company saw a 25.19 percent jump in consolidated profit year-on-year as per the BSE filing. In Q3 FY 24, Monte Carlo registered a profit of Rs 77.27 crore.
The company's advertising and business promotion expenses has surged both sequentially (46.7 percent) and YoY (6.8 percent).
In Q3 FY 25, Monte Carlo spent Rs 13.66 crore on ads and promotions compared to Rs 9.31 crore in Q2 FY 25 and Rs 12.79 crore in Q3 FY 24.
The revenue from the operation of the company jumped from Rs 504.19 crore in Q3 FY24 to Rs 548.78 crore in Q3 FY25.