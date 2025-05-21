Renault seeks CCI nod to buy Nissan’s stake in Indian manufacturing

The Renault Group has approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) seeking approval to acquire the remaining 51% stake held by Nissan in their Indian joint venture, Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL), marking a significant step in reshaping their alliance in India.

According to the CCI filing dated May 16, French parent Renault Group B.V. and its nominee Renault SAS have proposed to fully acquire the equity and preference shares held by Nissan Motor Co. Ltd (Japan) and Nissan Overseas Investments B.V. in RNAIPL.

The transaction, classified under Section 5(a)(i)(A) of the Competition Act, 2002, pertains to an internal restructuring with no expected impact on market competition. The parties noted that the deal merely alters the corporate ownership of RNAIPL and does not change competitive dynamics in any relevant market in India.

Renault Group B.V. designs and manufactures passenger cars and light commercial vehicles globally, while Renault SAS focuses on automotive construction, maintenance, and component manufacturing.

The proposed move was first announced in March this year as part of a broader global restructuring of the Renault-Nissan Alliance. Under the new framework agreement, Renault will assume full ownership of the Chennai-based RNAIPL facility by acquiring Nissan’s 51% shareholding for an undisclosed sum. The plant currently produces vehicles for both Renault and Nissan brands, and Renault has confirmed that Nissan will continue to use the facility for both domestic and export production going forward.

While this marks a shift in control of the manufacturing operations, the two automakers will continue their collaboration at the Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India (RNTBCI), where Renault will retain a 51% stake and Nissan will hold the remaining 49%.