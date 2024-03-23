TATA IPL 2024: Meet all the team captains

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), also referred to as IPL 2024, kicked off on March 22, featuring a match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After leading CSK for more than ten years, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has relinquished his role as captain, with Ruturaj Gaikwad assuming the position.

Established by the BCCI in 2007, the IPL has evolved into a prestigious T20 cricket league for men, garnering global attention. The IPL 2024 will showcase a formidable lineup of teams, each to be guided by an accomplished captain. Hardik Pandya will lead the Mumbai Indians, while Ruturaj Gaikwad will command the Chennai Super Kings. Faf du Plessis is set to captain the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rishabh Pant will lead the Delhi Capitals.

Kolkata Knight Riders will be under Shreyas Iyer's leadership, and Sanju Samson is poised to take the helm for the Rajasthan Royals. Shikhar Dhawan will head the Punjab Kings, Pat Cummins will lead the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and KL Rahul will captain the Lucknow Super Giants. Lastly, the Gujarat Titans will be steered by Shubman Gill. With such strong leadership, the IPL anticipates an exhilarating and fiercely competitive season.

Here is a list of all the team captains.

1] Ruturaj Gaikwad - CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad, a prominent Indian cricketer, leads both the Maharashtra cricket team in T20 and List A competitions and the Chennai Super Kings in the prestigious Indian Premier League (IPL). He made his international debut for the Indian cricket team in July 2021 against Sri Lanka and notably guided the India squad to victory, securing a gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games. Gaikwad demonstrated his consistent talent by emerging as the top run-scorer in the 2021 IPL season.

Starting his career with Maharashtra in the 2016–17 Ranji Trophy, Gaikwad's impressive performance earned him a spot in India's One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) squads for their series against Sri Lanka in June 2021. He was acquired by the Chennai Super Kings in the 2019 IPL auction and showcased his brilliance with a century during the 2021 tournament. Ruturaj Gaikwad's impact extends beyond cricket, evident in his notable collaborations with renowned brands.

In 2022, GoKratos, a leading provider of smartwatch fitness gear and accessories, chose Gaikwad as their brand ambassador, recognizing his embodiment of fitness and innovation. That same year, Games24x7 acknowledged Gaikwad's versatility by appointing him as a brand ambassador alongside Shubman Gill for their gaming platform, My11Circle. In 2024, Amrutanjan further solidified Gaikwad's reputation as a trusted figure by selecting him as the brand ambassador for Electro+, highlighting his association with reliable healthcare solutions.

In a significant development, on March 21, 2024, Gaikwad was named the captain of the Chennai Super Kings, succeeding the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who held the position for an impressive 14 seasons.

2] Shreyas Iyer - KKR

Shreyas Iyer, renowned for his explosive batting style, has earned accolades as one of cricket's most potent power hitters, often likened to the iconic Virender Sehwag. With milestones like scoring a century in his debut test match and a half-century in the second innings against New Zealand in November 2021, he became the first Indian player to achieve such feats. Leading both Mumbai in domestic cricket and the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, Iyer's cricketing journey began at 18 under coach Pravin Amre's mentorship at Shivaji Park Gymkhana. From representing India at the 2014 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup to securing a spot in the 2023 Cricket World Cup squad, Iyer's career is marked by resilience and determination. His IPL journey saw him being signed by the Delhi Daredevils in 2015 for a record-breaking amount and later captaining the Kolkata Knight Riders after being bought for Rs. 12.25 crores in the 2022 IPL Auction.

Over time, Shreyas Iyer has secured multiple endorsement deals with major brands, showcasing his wide appeal and marketability. His partnerships include brands like boAt, Google Pixel, Manyavar, BharatPe, Red Bull, Fresca Juices, Myprotein, CEAT, and Dream11. These collaborations highlight his versatility and influence across various sectors. For instance, in 2017, he endorsed Google Pixel 2 alongside the Indian cricket team coach, and Shardul Thakur. Manyavar featured him in their #Manyavarwalidiwaali campaign in 2018, which resonated well with Indian audiences. Brands like Myprotein, CEAT, and boAt recognized his potential and signed him as their brand ambassador in 2021, 2019, and 2020, respectively. Additionally, his involvement in Dream11's campaigns during the 2021 Indian Premier League underscores his influence in sports and gaming. Beyond endorsements, Iyer's passion for cars is evident, as he owns luxury vehicles like the Lamborghini Huracan, Audi S5, Mercedes-AMG G 63 4Matic SUV, BMW, and Hyundai i20 Sportz.

3] Pat Cummins - SRH

Patrick James Cummins, an Australian cricketer of international renown, is widely regarded as one of the premier fast bowlers of his era. Renowned for his prowess in Test cricket, he led Australia to triumphs in both the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship and the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Rising to prominence from a young age, Cummins made a dazzling Test debut at just 18, claiming seven wickets and securing a thrilling victory over South Africa. Despite enduring a series of injuries that sidelined him for six years, he emerged even stronger, assuming the role of Australia's Test captain in 2021.

In addition to his stellar cricketing achievements, Cummins boasts a diverse range of sponsors and brand endorsements. Noteworthy among them are prominent companies like New Balance, Gillette, Carrera, and Kayo Sports. Carrera Eyewear, a leading member of the Safilo Group, proudly selected Cummins as its Brand Ambassador, strategically aligning with the build-up to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Furthermore, in 2024, Cummins partnered with the non-alcoholic spirit company Lyre’s, joining their global ambassador roster. His long standing collaboration with Gillette Australia further emphasises his role as a trusted ambassador, actively engaging in ad campaigns and endorsing the brand's products on various social media platforms.

4] Shikhar Dhawan - Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan's cricketing journey has been characterised by notable achievements and occasional setbacks. Rising to prominence with a stellar performance in the 2004 U-19 World Cup, where he scored three centuries and amassed 505 runs, Dhawan overcame tough competition to secure a spot in the Indian team, showcasing his aggressive left-handed batting style. His Test debut against Australia in 2013 saw him scoring 185 runs, marking the fastest century by an Indian debutant. In the IPL, he exhibited his batting prowess with notable performances for teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, demonstrating his leadership qualities when appointed captain of Punjab Kings for the IPL 2024 season.

As of 2024, Shikhar Dhawan's net worth stands at approximately INR 120 crores or USD 17 million, largely attributed to his IPL contract and endorsements. Representing various brands including Jio, Nerolac Paints, Mutual Funds Sahi Hai, GS Caltex, Dream 11, and Kurkure, Dhawan also co-owns and serves as the brand ambassador for DaONE Home, a venture he launched with his ex-wife. Recently, he partnered with Ramsons Perfumes Pvt. Ltd for their ‘One Day Wala Deo’ campaign, marking his third collaboration with the brand. Dhawan's affinity for luxury cars is evident through his ownership of vehicles from Mercedes, Audi, BMW, and Suzuki Hayabusa, with an estimated expenditure exceeding INR 3.5 crores.

5] Shubman Gill - Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill, celebrated as one of India's most promising batting talents, embarked on his inaugural captaincy role in the IPL with the Gujarat Titans in 2024. His stellar performances in previous seasons, notably winning the orange cap in IPL 2023 with an impressive tally of 890 runs at a striking rate of 157.80, underscore his prowess.

Gill played a pivotal role in Gujarat Titans' triumph in IPL 2022, contributing 483 runs. Gill's cricketing journey commenced with his selection as vice-captain for the India Under-19 side in the 2018 World Cup. He left a mark in first-class cricket with Punjab, earning accolades such as the BCCI award for the best junior cricketer. Gill's success extended to the international stage, where he played a pivotal role in India's Youth ODI series against England. His IPL debut with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018 marked the beginning of a promising career.

Apart from cricket, Shubman Gill is associated with a diverse range of brands, including CASIO, Bajaj Allianz, Tata Capital, beatXP, Engage, Muscleblaze, CEAT, Gillette, Acko, BharatPE, My11Circle, WINGS, and The Sleep Company. He serves as a brand ambassador for Tata Capital, Wings, MuscleBlaze, and My11Circle. Additionally, Gill has represented CEAT as his bat sponsor since April 2018. As a car enthusiast, he owns a Range Rover SUV and a Mahindra Thar, valued at approximately Rs 1 to 1.5 crore. Notably, he provided the voice for Indian Spider-Man (Pavitr Prabhakar) in Spider-Man: Across The Spider Verse.

6] KL Rahul - LSG

KL Rahul, renowned for his batting prowess and wicket-keeping skills, emerged through Karnataka's cricket ranks, debuting in the 2010–11 season and leaving a mark in the 2010 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. His international journey began in 2014 with a Test match against Australia, followed by a historic century on his ODI debut in 2016, making him the first Indian to achieve this feat. Rahul holds the record for the fastest international century by an Indian, achieving it in just 20 innings. In the IPL, he commenced his journey with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013, later transitioning to Kings XI Punjab before captaining Lucknow Super Giants in 2022 for a significant sum. Maintaining his leadership role in IPL 2024, Rahul remains a pivotal figure in Indian cricket.

Off the field, KL Rahul is not only recognized for his cricketing abilities but also for his diverse brand endorsements. Representing a wide array of brands such as Puma, Realme, Carriall, and Too Yumm!, his partnerships extend to products like ‘Bhoot Chips’ with Carriall and Too Yumm! since 2023. Since 2018, Rahul has served as a Puma brand ambassador alongside Virat Kohli, while also collaborating with Colgate since 2021. Beyond consumer goods, he actively participates in promoting financial literacy campaigns, notably with the Reserve Bank of India. Additionally, Rahul represents Realme as a brand ambassador, joining the Chinese smartphone brand in October 2021. His off-field interests are further evident in his impressive car collection, boasting luxury vehicles like the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder and Aston Martin DB11.

7] Sanju Samson - RR

Sanju Samson, the right-handed wicket-keeper-batsman, has been appointed as the captain of Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the IPL 2024 season. He served as the vice-captain of the Indian U-19 team during the 2014 Under-19 Cricket World Cup and made his debut for India in T20 internationals against Zimbabwe in 2015, followed by his One Day International debut in 2021 against Sri Lanka. Initially signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2012 IPL, he was released before the 2013 season, subsequently joining Rajasthan Royals. In his IPL debut against Kings XI Punjab in April 2013, he became the youngest player in IPL history to score a half-century, with 63 runs from 41 balls.

Samson received the Best Young Player award in the 2013 season for his performance, amassing 206 runs and effecting six stumpings in 10 innings. Despite a brief stint with Delhi Capitals in 2016 due to Rajasthan's suspension, he returned to Rajasthan in the 2018 IPL auction. Beyond cricket, Samson has diversified his endeavours through numerous endorsement deals and brand partnerships. In 2021, he collaborated with Gillette India alongside Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill to promote the Gillette Mach 3 product. Before this, he served as an ambassador for the digital payments app, Bharat Pe, and has also been featured in advertisements for the fantasy cricket app, MyFab11.

8] Hardik Pandya - MI

Hardik Pandya, the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team in limited overs, also leads the Mumbai Indians franchise in the IPL. The Mumbai-based franchise appointed Pandya as the captain, taking over from the stalwart Rohit Sharma, who had led the team to five IPL titles. His consistent presence in all three formats of the game for India dates back to 2013 with the Baroda cricket team. Pandya debuted in Twenty20 Internationals on January 27, 2016, at the age of 22, impressively taking 2 wickets against Australia. His One Day International debut followed on October 16, 2016, in Dharamshala against New Zealand.

In the IPL, Pandya's journey has been remarkable, starting with the Mumbai Indians where he displayed match-winning abilities. He later captained the Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title in 2022, showcasing leadership skills and cricketing acumen.

Off the field, Pandya's influence extends through brand endorsements, notably with Silver Consumer Electricals and BigMuscles Nutrition, emphasising fitness and healthy living. Partnerships with Onsitego, Gatorade, MYFITNESS, Hyundai, and Taco Bell highlight his versatility as a brand ambassador. His collaboration with Krafton India for Battlegrounds mobile India, as well as associations with lifestyle brand Villain and boAt, further diversified his appeal. Pandya's role as a brand ambassador for Dream11, as part of the BCCI's partnership, solidifies his representation of cricketing excellence in the digital realm. Engaging with fans through campaigns, he leverages the popularity of fantasy sports in India.

9] Rishabh Pant - DC

Rishabh Pant, the Indian cricketer known for his explosive batting and agile wicket-keeping, has resumed leadership of the Delhi Capitals after recovering from a severe car accident. Rising through the ranks from the India U-19 team, Pant has made his mark in international cricket since his debut in 2017. Notable achievements include being named ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year in 2019 and receiving the ICC Player of the Month award in February 2021. He also led the Indian team in a T20I series against South Africa in June 2022. Pant's return to captaincy underscores his resilience and impact in cricket.

Beyond cricket, Pant has gained prominence in the advertising world, representing brands like boAt, Adidas, Noise, Realme, and Cadbury. He extended his partnership with Sanspareils Greenlands (SG) in February 2022, becoming one of India's top-paid bat endorsers. Pant also became the brand ambassador for 'The Pant Project' in December 2021, offering custom-made pants for comfort. Star Sports appointed him as their brand ambassador in 2023. Aside from endorsements, Pant is passionate about cars and owns models such as the Audi A8, Mercedes Benz C Class, yellow Ford Mustang, and Mercedes Benz GLE.

10] Faf du Plessis - RCB