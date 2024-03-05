Former Twitter execs, Parag Agarwal sue Elon Musk for over $128 million in severance

Just days after Elon Musk sued OpenAI, Musk himself is being sued by four former Twitter executives, including former Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal. They are suing X (formerly known as Twitter) owner Elon Musk for allegedly avoiding to pay them more than $128 million in severance after they were ousted from the company following Musk's dramatic acquisition of Twitter.

The executives said Musk showed “special ire” toward them after he took over Twitter in 2022. Musk also publicly vowed to hold back their severance to recoup about $200 million from the $44 billion deal, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court in northern California.

Twitter has been accused in multiple suits of numerous labor and workplace violations, including failing to pay severance to thousands of workers laid off in late 2002 and early 2023, Bloomberg reports, adding that the company also was accused in a raft of suits of failing to pay millions owed to vendors and landlords while purportedly trying to stay financially solvent.

Last week, the billionaire Elon Musk sued ChatGPT-parent OpenAI and its founder Sam Altman, among others under the accusation that they abandoned the company’s original mission to develop artificial intelligence for the betterment of humanity and not for profit, as per multiple reports.

The lawsuit said that the founders of OpenAI, Sam Altman and Greg Brockman originally approached Musk to form an open-source not-for-profit organisation.