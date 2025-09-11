Breaking: Zupee lays off 30% workforce, sets up ₹1 cr medical fund for ex-staff

ADVERTISEMENT
Zupee, one of India’s leading online social gaming and entertainment platforms, has announced a major business realignment to comply with the recently introduced Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. As part of this transition, the company will shift its strategic focus towards culturally rooted social games and short video content, while reducing its workforce by 170 employees, accounting for nearly 30 percent of its total staff strength.
Confirming the development, Dilsher Singh Malhi, Founder and CEO of Zupee, said the decision was difficult but necessary to adapt to the new regulatory framework. “This has been a tough call for us, but was necessary to adapt to the new regulatory framework. Our colleagues who are leaving us have been an integral part of Zupee’s journey and we will always remain thankful for their contribution in building Zupee into what it is today,” Malhi said. He added that the company would provide comprehensive support to help impacted employees move into new roles with confidence.
To support employees during the transition, Zupee has outlined a multi-pronged relief plan. This includes extended financial security beyond contractual notice periods, with additional compensation linked to years of service. For several long-term employees, this will amount to as much as six months of financial support. The company is also maintaining health insurance coverage for its departing staff for the full term and has created a ₹1 crore medical support fund to provide added security.
In addition, Zupee has promised career support, including priority consideration for re-hiring as new roles open up, along with a dedicated team working with industry stakeholders to help affected employees secure meaningful opportunities.
Looking ahead, the company plans to strengthen its portfolio of culturally inspired social games and expand its entertainment offerings to build a more resilient and future-ready business. Zupee, which currently has over 150 million registered users, believes that this realignment will ensure long-term sustainability in a rapidly evolving regulatory and market environment.
“While these changes are never easy, we are confident of the path ahead. Our vision of reimagining social gaming and entertainment that connects with our cultural heritage and brings enjoyable experiences to people across the country remains unchanged,” Malhi said.