Virat Kohli leads as top taxpayer among Indian sportspersons

In a feat that surprises few, Virat Kolhi, former Indian cricket captain and one of the nation's sporting icons, has emerged as the highest taxpayer among Indian sportspersons. According to a recent Fortune India report, Kohli paid Rs 66 crore in taxes for the financial year 2023-24, securing his position at the top.
Despite stepping down from captaincy roles, both in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the national team, Kohli continues to command significant earnings from his playing contracts, endorsements, and business ventures. His tax contributions place him ahead of fellow cricket legends like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who paid Rs 38 crore, securing the seventh spot overall among Indian celebrities. Dhoni, now 43, retired from international cricket in 2020 but remains a highly sought-after figure in the endorsement world.
In the broader list of taxpaying celebrities, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan tops the rankings with Rs 92 crore, followed by Tamil actor Vijay Setupathi with Rs 80 crore.
Kohli's Rs 66 crore contribution places him in fifth overall, a testament to his financial influence beyond the cricket field.
Endorsements also play a significant role in Kohli's wealth accumulation. He partners with major global brands, and his strong presence on social media further boosts his earnings, making him one of the highest-paid Indian celebrities on platforms like Instagram.
Additionally, Kohli has diversified his portfolio by investing in business ventures, including co-founding the fitness brand One8.
The Fortune India list also features cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar at number nine on the list with Rs 28 crore, sharing the spot with actor Hrithik Roshan. Former captain Sourav Ganguly, another cricketing stalwart, paid Rs 23 crore in the previous financial year.
Check the full list of highest taxpaying celebrities - Shah Rukh Khan: Rs 92 crore - Vijay Setupathi: Rs 80 crore - Salman Khan: Rs 75 crore - Amitabh Bachchan: Rs 71 crore - Virat Kolhi: Rs 66 crore - Ajay Devgn: Rs 42 crore - Mahendra Singh Dhoni: Rs 38 crore - Ranbir Kapoor: Rs 36 crore - Sachin Tendulkar: Rs 28 crore - Hrithik Roshan: Rs 28 crore - Kapil Sharma: Rs 26 crore - Sourav Ganguly: Rs 23 crore