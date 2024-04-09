Average CEO compensation stands at Rs 13.8 crore a year: Deloitte Report

The average Chief Executive Officer (CEO) compensation stands at Rs 13.8 crore a year, up 40 percent compared with pre-COVID-19 levels, revealed the Deloitte India Executive Performance and Rewards Survey 2024.

Every second CEO had a target compensation of more than Rs 10 crore in 2024, compared with every third CEO in 2020. CEOs who were also promoters or members of the promoter family are paid Rs 16.7 crore on average. Over the past four years, the ratio of promoter to professional CEO compensation increased significantly from 1.0 to 1.3, as per a Moneycontrol report.

To be sure, Promoter CEO compensation outpacing professional CEO compensation is primarily driven by two factors. “Professional CEOs change more often than promoter CEOs due to the longer tenure of promoter CEOs as an aggregate. But it is also important to note that the range of promoter CEO compensation is very wide, and that affects the higher averages,” Dinkar Pawan, Director of Deloitte India, told Moneycontrol.

An analysis of CEO changes in BSE 200 companies (excluding PSUs) revealed that 45 percent of companies witnessed a CEO change over the past five years. Six of every 10 new CEOs are homegrown (internally appointed). The remaining four CEOs were external hires.

While CEO compensation has increased, more than 50 percent of target compensation is pay-at-risk. For professional CEOs, pay-at-risk at 57 percent is much higher than for promoter CEOs at 47 percent. Professional CEOs have 25 percent of their target compensation delivered through long-term incentives, which for most companies, is paid through share-linked incentives. COOs and CFOs continue to command the highest compensation premiums in India amongst the other CXOs.

For these two roles, 44 percent of target compensation is at-risk, with almost half of it being driven through long-term incentives.

On an average, CEOs of over Rs 20,000 crore revenue responsibility make Rs 20 crore per annum. Further, the CEO compensation has risen the fastest in technology and lowest in the financial services and consumer sectors.

While assessing CEO and CXO performance, most companies use a holistic scorecard that includes a mix of financial and non-financial metrics and targets. However, incentives for CEOs and CXOs are still tilted towards financial company-level goals within those scorecards.