Chinese authorities raid WPP-owned GroupM office in Shanghai, execs detained: Reports

The WPP executives are being questioned by Shanghai police.

By  Storyboard18Oct 21, 2023 7:51 PM
On Friday morning, the chief executive officer and country managing director, Patrick Xu was also detained by the authorities for questioning. (Image source: WPP and GroupM)

At the Chinese headquarters of media investment company GroupM, police conducted a raid and detained three senior executives for questioning, stated media reports.

Several weeks ago, the Chinese Public Social Authority—whose mandate involves dealing with economic crimes–detained Yao Lan, head of Data Centre, GroupM China.

On Friday morning, the chief executive officer and country managing director, Patrick Xu was also detained by the authorities for questioning.

Reports state that the raids are part of a wider crackdown on foreign companies by Chinese authorities. The GroupM investigations are to do with media broker activities, related to rebates, as per the reports.


First Published on Oct 21, 2023 4:43 PM

