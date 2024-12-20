India boosts tourism sector with infrastructure upgrades and digital innovations

ADVERTISEMENT
In a concerted effort to position India as a premier global tourist destination during Amrit Kaal, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry if Railways have announced a slew of initiatives.
These initiatives are aimed at promoting tourism, enhancing infrastructure, and delivering an improved travel experience for domestic and international visitors.
Tourism Ministry's Initiatives
The Ministry of Tourism has launched several programs and schemes to attract travellers from across the globe. Key highlights include:
Incredible India Content Hub: A revamped digital repository featuring high-quality images, films, brochures, and newsletters showcasing India's diverse tourism offerings. This hub caters to stakeholders such as tour operators, journalists, researchers, and influencers.
Infrastructure Development Schemes: Under the Swadesh Darshan, PRASHAD, and Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development schemes, financial aid has been provided to state governments and Union Territories to develop tourism-related infrastructure. The revamped Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0) focuses on sustainable and destination-centric development.
Capacity Building for Service Providers (CBSP): Programs to train and enhance manpower, ensuring superior service standards across tourism sectors.
Incredible India Tourist Facilitator (IITF) Certification Programme: A nationwide online training program designed to create a pool of trained professionals, enhancing the visitor experience at tourist sites.
Support for Fairs and Festivals: Financial assistance for organizing cultural events and festivals to spotlight India's heritage and traditions.
Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs): The tourism ministry's aggressive promotional activities have led to a steady increase in foreign tourist arrivals. From January to August 2024, India welcomed 61.91 lakh tourists, a notable rise from 59.71 lakh during the same period in 2023.
Railways: The Backbone of Tourism Connectivity
Recognizing the vital role of transportation in tourism, the Ministry of Railways has introduced projects to enhance connectivity and infrastructure:
Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Focused on transforming 1,337 railway stations into hubs with improved access, amenities like executive lounges, escalators, free Wi-Fi, and facilities for Divyangjans. The scheme also promotes sustainable and environment-friendly solutions.
National Rail Plan (NRP): Of the 243 identified tourist destinations, 111 are directly connected to the rail network, while efforts are underway to improve access to remote and challenging terrains, such as wildlife sanctuaries and mountainous regions.
Joint Development Projects: Collaborative efforts with the Ministry of Tourism have led to enhanced amenities at 22 railway stations to cater to tourists’ needs.
Infrastructure Expansion: As of April 2024, Indian Railways has commissioned 12,045 km of rail lines under various ongoing projects, representing an investment of ₹2.92 lakh crore.
The Ministry of Tourism and Railways are not only creating infrastructure but also building a robust ecosystem of training, digital resources, and innovative schemes to ensure India’s tourism thrives. These initiatives align with the broader vision of Amrit Kaal to establish India as a world-class travel destination.