Deloitte report: Private consumption in India projected to expand to $4.5 trillion

India's retail industry is poised for exponential growth, as private consumption is projected to expand to US$ 4.5 trillion by the end of the decade. Deloitte India and the Shopping Centre Association of India (SCAI) have jointly launched a survey-based report titled "Recognising malls and shopping centres as a new-age industry”. The report highlights that malls and shopping centres account for a significant share of the organised brick-and-mortar retail sector. This segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace, with a projected ~17 percent CAGR from 2022 to 2028, outpacing the overall growth of the retail pie.

As per the report, one of the top reasons for consumers to visit malls includes shopping (82 percent), watching movies (73 percent), dining (56 percent), and leisure outings with friends and family (56 percent).

Additionally, other reasons contributing to footfalls of the malls include gaming zones (22 percent), festival celebrations (18 percent), activities and play areas for children (11 percent), concerts/shows (10 percent), and exhibitions (8 percent).

In 2022, malls and shopping centres accounted for about 12 percent of the overall retail market in India, contributing about 1.2 percent to India's GDP. With an annual revenue of close to INR 1,80,000 crore, employment opportunities for 1.2 crore people, and tax contributions of INR 35,000 crore, the shopping centre industry plays a pivotal role in driving economic growth and fostering employment opportunities.

Commenting on the launch, Rajat Wahi, partner, Deloitte India, said, "As India sets its ambitions to head towards a US$5 trillion economy, the potential role of shopping centres in our nation's growth has to be emphasised. Through the findings of this joint report, Deloitte and SCAI have attempted to illustrate the potential that this Industry holds.”

He further added, “In addition to generating revenue for the economy, shopping centres also contribute to the development of the country’s social infrastructure and give both foreign and native businesses a platform to access the Indian market. These centres serve as essential catalysts for India's economic change.”

Mukesh Kumar, chairman of Board of Directors, Shopping Center Association of India (SCAI) said “Growth of Retail and Shopping Center industry over the 10-15 years has been phenomenal. Shopping Centers has turned out to be a catalyst for retail growth in the country. Developers have been very bullish about developing malls not only in Tier 1 and tier 2 cities but also moving to tier 3 & 4. With 275 to 300 million sq ft already operational and another 35-40 million sq ft getting operational in the next 18-24 months, the industry is adding quite a lot to the economy. It is very important to highlight the strengths of this industry and how it is adding to the growth of India story. White paper is an attempt to highlight some of the salient features.”

Nearly 50 percent of India's shopping mall stock is concentrated in eight major cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, the National Capital Region (NCR), and Pune. NCR has the highest share of malls amongst the top eight cities at 34 percent, followed by Mumbai at 18 percent and Bengaluru at 17 percent.

Malls are also expanding to tier-2 and 3 cities due to lower rental rates and operating costs, contributing to retail growth in India. Between 2006 and 2017, these cities received US$6.2 billion in overall retail investments, becoming pivotal contributors to the country’s retail growth.

The report highlights the scope for further evolution of malls and shopping centres in India. With a continued focus on advancements, malls and shopping centres will further incentivise global brands looking to enter the Indian market, to collaborate with local manufacturers.