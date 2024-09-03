            

      MIB summons Netflix content head over IC-814 series row

      The series has triggered a sharp reaction on social media, with users accusing the series makers of concealing the real identities of the hijackers. Netflix India content head will have to appear in person on September 3.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 3, 2024 8:38 AM
      MIB summons Netflix content head over IC-814 series row
      Netflix's show 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack', released on August 29 is based on the real-life hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight by Pakistani terrorists in 1999. Social media users have accused the series makers of concealing the real identities of the hijackers.

      The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has summoned Netflix India's content head on September 3, amid row over the 'IC 814' web series.

      The series has triggered a sharp reaction on social media, with users accusing the series makers of concealing the real identities of the hijackers and misrepresenting several details of what had transpired in the 1999 incident, said an ANI report.

      “No one has the right to play with the sentiments of the nation,” a senior official said.

      Netflix's show 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack', released on August 29 is based on the real life hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight by Pakistani terrorists in 1999.

      Five terrorists Ibrahim Athar, Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Zahoor Ibrahim, Shahid Akhter and Sayed Shakir hijacked the IC-814 plane during its flight from Kathmandu to Delhi on December 24 that year.

      At least 154 passengers and crew were held hostage for eight days and the stand-off ended when terrorists Masood Azhar, Omar Sheikh and Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar were released and the then External Affairs Minister Jaswant Singh took them on a special plane to Kandahar.

      “Every man and woman in India and indeed in South Asia knows that the hijack of IC-814 from Kathmandu was committed by Pakistan’s ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence)-backed terrorists...nobody thinks that there were some people from India who did the hijacking. So, how the people have Hindu names in that movie, I don’t know...I am happy that the I&B Ministry and the Government of India have taken cognisance of this and summoned Netflix,” said former Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar.


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 3, 2024 8:38 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      'Women plus technology is a powerful combination', says Adobe's Anindita Veluri

      'Women plus technology is a powerful combination', says Adobe's Anindita Veluri

      How it Works

      BMC ignores pleas from OOH media owners seeking audience over draft outdoor policy

      BMC ignores pleas from OOH media owners seeking audience over draft outdoor policy

      How it Works

      Global CMO of Infosys highlights economic and social benefits of bridging gender gaps

      Global CMO of Infosys highlights economic and social benefits of bridging gender gaps

      How it Works

      DoT notifies first set of rules under Telecom Act; telecom fund Digital Bharat Nidhi comes into effect

      DoT notifies first set of rules under Telecom Act; telecom fund Digital Bharat Nidhi comes into effect

      How it Works

      Dabur and Jubilant bid for 40% of Coca-Cola India, valuation at Rs 10,800 crore

      Dabur and Jubilant bid for 40% of Coca-Cola India, valuation at Rs 10,800 crore

      How it Works

      Zee files application seeking recall of NCLT's merger order with Sony

      Zee files application seeking recall of NCLT's merger order with Sony

      How it Works

      Mahindra Auto sells 43,277 SUVs, a 16% growth in August 2024

      Mahindra Auto sells 43,277 SUVs, a 16% growth in August 2024