NDTV records net loss of Rs 10.16 crore for Q3

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.18 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal.

By  Storyboard18Jan 31, 2024 9:56 AM
NDTV's revenue from operations fell 7 percent to Rs 97.95 crore during the period under review.

NDTV reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 10.16 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023, as per reports.

"NDTV is monitoring revenue enhancement for its recently launched regional channels and business channel, which are the main contributors to the EBITDA loss incurred by the network during the quarter," as per an earning statement.

Its operating expenses increased 29 percent year-on-year "due to regional channel expenses and re-launch expenses of business channel", which are in investment mode.

The total expenses rose 24.8 percent to Rs 110.23 crore in the December quarter of FY24.


