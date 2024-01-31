NDTV records net loss of Rs 10.16 crore for Q3

NDTV reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 10.16 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023, as per reports.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.18 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal, as per New Delhi Television (NDTV).

NDTV's revenue from operations fell 7 percent to Rs 97.95 crore during the period under review. It was Rs 105.37 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

"NDTV is monitoring revenue enhancement for its recently launched regional channels and business channel, which are the main contributors to the EBITDA loss incurred by the network during the quarter," as per an earning statement.

Its operating expenses increased 29 percent year-on-year "due to regional channel expenses and re-launch expenses of business channel", which are in investment mode.