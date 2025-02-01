Regulating digital media: Parliament panel proposes unified media framework

On Friday, the Parliamentary Standing Committee met with officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Press Council of India to review the implementation of laws related to all forms of media. The panel on communications and information technology was led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Nishikant Dubey.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the standing committee on communications and information technology is exploring ways to expand the scope of the Press Council of India Act to include social media and other online platforms, including YouTube, under its jurisdiction.

Currently, the Press Council of India (PCI) only oversees print media and does not have the authority to regulate electronic media, including radio, television, and internet-based platforms. While separate bodies regulate print and electronic media, there is no central regulatory authority overseeing online content.

A source close to the development told Storyboard18, "The government has recommended the need for unified media laws applicable across all platforms. A regulatory body would be responsible for overseeing the implementation of these laws across different mediums."

The source added, "News articles published in print are also shared on online platforms, but there are no clear regulations governing the internet as a medium. The government aims to streamline these regulations to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders."

The Parliamentary Committee expressed serious concerns about the spread of fake news, particularly during elections. It also raised questions about the nature of news coverage related to celebrities and the conduct of news debates. Additionally, the panel discussed issues surrounding the influence of Big Tech platforms in India, given that many operate from foreign countries.