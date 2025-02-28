Technicolor India employees left in limbo amid sudden shutdown, unpaid salaries

ADVERTISEMENT
Over 2,000 employees of Technicolor India face uncertainty after they were abruptly told to return home upon arriving at work on February 24. The sudden shutdown, which employees were not informed about in advance, has left them without clarity regarding their employment status or salaries.
Technicolor Group, a Paris-based animation and VFX giant, has worked on major Hollywood films like Mufasa: The Lion King, Puss in Boots, Madagascar 3, and Kung Fu Panda. While the company announced the closure of its U.S. operations, no prior communication was made regarding its India division, which has offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Employees Caught Off Guard According to a Moneycontrol report, Employees described the situation as chaotic, with no formal notice of termination. Some were initially told to work from home, but access to company systems was blocked. Reports suggest that Technicolor India had not paid power bills or rent for the last four months, leading to inoperative office conditions.
“I have to pay EMIs, and many of us have families to support. We won’t get jobs immediately. The company should have given us at least a month’s notice,” an employee told Moneycontrol.
Another employee criticized the company’s response, saying, “They are offering us moral support, but I can’t tell my bank that I’ll pay EMI with moral support.”
Unpaid Salaries and Lack of Communication
Employees were informed via a virtual town hall meeting on February 26 that February salaries would not be paid, as Technicolor India had not received corporate remittances. Employees were muted during the meeting, preventing them from voicing their concerns.
Technicolor India’s Managing Director, Biren Ghose, stated that the company was exploring solutions but offered no immediate financial relief. Employees, however, expressed frustration, accusing Ghose of lacking empathy.
A petition demanding justice for the affected employees has garnered over 1,400 signatures. Meanwhile, the AVGC (Animation, VFX, Gaming and Comics) sector in India continues to face challenges, with reports indicating declining revenues in the animation industry.