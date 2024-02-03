Fever FM, Poonam Pandey: Why are brands and personalities faking their demise?

On Saturday morning, Poonam Pandey took to social media and put a stop to all the speculations by revealing that she faked her death to bring attention to and raise awareness about cervical cancer. While sharing the video, the controversial actress wrote, "Poonam Pandey is ALIVE and well."

The internet didn't take it well, but the advertising and marketing industry had mixed reactions.

Gauri Dakhne, a brand consultant says, "If you want to seek attention, make it count. Here is a minor celebrity who is known to pull the weirdest tricks to attract notoriety for no reason. For once, she has pulled off a stunt to raise awareness for a cause. A good thing, no?" "I have seen this pattern often enough, and honestly, I don’t mind it at all. Be it while protesting the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement with celebrities taking the knee or the doctors in Norway expressing their solidarity with the victims of the Gaza violence through pictures."

"Is it over-the-top? Perhaps. Does it serve its purpose? I think it does. Especially when you consider the other mindless machinations celebrities pull otherwise," Dakhne concludes. Communications strategy consultant Karthik Srinivasan shares his views and says, "Poonam Pandey's 'death' comes on the back of several such campaigns - HDFC's most recent campaign that wanted to highlight the dangers of deepfakes (via Nora Fatehi claiming that she has been deepfaked), Hindustan Times's FeverFM's fake 'farewell' that made people believe that it was shutting down... which was inspired by Monster's rebranding campaign (as Foundit) that used the same tactic, Fantasy Akhada's fake apharan of Harsha Bhogle in March 2022, actor Kajol, Dulquer Salman, and Ranbir Kapoor's "fake" posts or acts for a brand (for a Hotstar show, iQOO, and OPPO, respectively), among many others. A lot of brands do this around April 1 every year. Big, well-known brands like Google have indulged in such gimmicks, but only around April 1. April Fools Day gives legitimacy to gimmicks. Any other day, there is no legitimacy, only selfishness by brands to fool people just to create hype.

Arun Iyer, founder of Spring Marketing Capital says, "It's in very poor taste. Disrespectful towards the families who have lost loved ones to the disease. It's good to feel for and act on a cause; this is not how to do it. Also, we shouldn't give her too much airtime on media, as that's probably the intent."

Srinivasan believes that the central issue in all these campaigns is that they fully intend to fool the public and media into believing something patently untrue. And when they do the "reveal", they expect the same set of people who were fooled earlier to also see/read the "reveal" and assume that the brand has done something clever by fooling people. Seeking attention by making fools of people and media is where brands should draw the line.

"This is no different from people who call up the airport with a fake bomb threat only to recant later and offer a reason for why they indulged in such a fake threat. The police arrests such people, but brands and agencies somehow think a similar gimmick where people are fooled is perfectly fine. Both involve lying and making the target audience believe it was true. Brands that indulge in such gimmicks should be worried about their reputation. It affects their credibility in very obvious ways," comments Srinivasan.

He adds, "This is seen as the 'new, young, daring age of marketing'. But such risk-taking comes at the cost of brand reputation. The problem is that the risk-takers look at short-term attention while brand reputation is a long-term play. The risk-takers could easily earn their KPIs using a short-term gimmick and move away from the brand after an year with a hike, but it is the brand that will suffer ignominy in the long-run."

Marketing consultant Saurabh Parmar also shared his views.

